Best sensitivity for PUBG Mobile Lite in August 2020

PUBG Mobile Lite, like its better version, is quite competitive, and the players desire to reach the highest tiers and play with the elite. Having a proper sensitivity setting which suits you always helps in improving the gameplay.

So many users look for the best sensitivity setting. If you are one of them, then here are the best such settings in PUBG Mobile Lite. Also, this article is for non-gyroscope users.

PUBG Mobile Lite best sensitivity settings

Camera Sensitivity

Camera sensitivity settings

This sensitivity is for the eye-button. It is used to look around for enemies when moving. Having it on the extreme side of the scale will cause hindrance, so you can keep it at default.

Camera

Camera settings

Camera settings affects you when looking around, while scoped in or out. It determines the movement of the camera angle when you aren’t shooting.

No Scope: 105-115%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%

2x Scope: 33-38%

3x Scope: 28-33%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 22-27%

6x Scope: 18-21%

8x Scope: 13-17%

ADS Sensitivity

ADS sensitivity settings

The ADS sensitivity settings is one of the most crucial settings in PUBG Mobile Lite. It aids you in compensating for the recoil of the weapon by dragging the thumb downwards.

Here are the recommended range for the ADS settings:

No Scope: 105-115%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 60-65%

2x Scope: 38-42%

3x Scope: 28-33%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 20-25%

6x Scope: 17-20%

8x Scope: 12-16%

The settings mentioned above are not the rule of thumb, and you can change them as per your preference. You must note that copying the exact sensitivity wouldn’t yield any benefits. You would have to alter them based on preference and the device being used, and also based on your personal experiences.