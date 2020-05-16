Best sensitivity settings for gyro players in PUBG Mobile 

Best Sensitivity Settings For Gyro Players Season 13

PUBG Mobile is a game that demands a great skill set and game sense. If you have the perfect combination sensitivity settings mastered in the training room along with these attributes, you can become a killing machine in the game. PUBG Mobile also has a gyroscope sensitivity setting to help players get the most out of the game. In this article, we discuss the best sensitivity settings for gyroscope users in Season 13.

In PUBG Mobile, players can use their smartphone's gyroscope sensor to do various tasks. By turning the Gyroscope Mode to Always On, players can do most of the in-game movements without using their thumbs or fingers to swipe in various directions.

Though, it is hard to master gyroscope in PUBG Mobile, once a player gets used to it, they will have better-aiming skills and recoil control.

The right gyro sensitivity in PUBG Mobile

Camera Sensitivity Settings:

These settings help players to view the area around them. If you adjust them, you will be able to either see your surroundings slower or faster depending on your settings. For this, try to use the default settings with some minor adjustments.

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 190%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 130%

Red Dot, Holographic: 50%

2x Scope: 80%

3x Scope: 100%

4x Scope: 20%

6x Scope: 10%

8x Scope: 5%

Gyroscope settings

These settings are best recommended for a full gyro player who doesn't use the thumb for recoil control.

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 300%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic: 300%

2x Scope: 300%

3x Scope: 240%

4x Scope: 210%

6x Scope: 100%

8x Scope: 50%

These settings can be changed by players based on their personal preferences. You should always try to set your sensitivity where you feel more comfortable using different scopes and other movements.

