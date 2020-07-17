Best sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite without gyroscope

PUBG Mobile Lite was created for players that did not have a good device to play PUBG Mobile on, and boasts a large user base that plays the game regularly. The game is quite competitive, and players are always trying to become better at it. And sensitivity plays a pivotal role in getting better.

In order to reach the higher tiers, players need to identify the sensitivity settings that suits them best. PUBG Mobile Lite lets players adjust and alter the sensitivity as per their choice. Many, however, just copy the settings of other players assuming that it will enhance their gameplay. However, this is not the case, and it doesn’t yield any results. Hence, we will look at the best sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite without a gyroscope.

Best sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite for non-gyroscope users

Camera sensitivity (Free look)

Camera sensitivity

These sensitivity settings influence the eye button. Having this on extreme sides of the scale might make it very difficult for players to use the eye button, and players can keep it at default or set it slightly higher.

Camera settings

Camera settings

Advertisement

Changing these sensitivity settings affects the movement of the camera angle when players are not firing. No scope sensitivity in this section affects the movement of the camera angle when the player isn’t scoped in. In contrast, the other scope settings affect the movement of the camera angle when scoped in.

ADS settings

ADS Settings

The ADS sensitivity is very critical, as pertains to the control of recoil. A proper ADS sensitivity aids players in controlling the recoil in PUBG Mobile Lite.

It has to be noted that players should not copy the aforementioned sensitivity settings, but can use them as a base and alter the settings as per their preferences.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: 5 major differences