PUBG Mobile: Best no recoil sensitivity settings for beginners in 2020

The best sensitivity guide and settings for beginners in PUBG Mobile.

Sensitivity settings help you to achieve the best possible results based on your reflexes in the game.

PUBG Mobile has been one of the best eSports games in the international arena and it has paved the way for many professional players worldwide.

These professional players spend an enormous amount of time trying to perfect every aspect of the game. They get used to certain sensitivity settings which that their playstyle the most and match with their reflexes.

However, some casual players also use the same sensitivity settings assuming it'll work perfectly for them too. But that doesn't happen and they aren't able to improve their performances.

Sensitivity settings are not the only way to improve your skills in games. However, good sensitivity settings could enhance your gameplay, thereby helping you give your best performance in every game.

On that note, we will discuss the best sensitivity settings for beginners in PUBG Mobile in this article.

Best sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile

There are a lot of parts to sensitivity settings we will give a proper breakdown so that the players can understand it a lot better.

Camera Sensitivity (Free Look) - This refers to the free camera look and the speed of it. For most of the players, the default settings should be enough. However, some professional players refer to keep their sensitivity high as it helps them see quicker in the game. You can try enhancing your camera sensitivity if you feel your overall movement is a tad slow while moving your camera in-game.

The basic free look sensitivity settings are:

Camera: 100%

1st Person Camera: 70%

3rd Person Camera: 100%

2. Camera Sensitivity (Scopes) - This mainly refers to the speed of scope while firing your gun or aiming. Here are some of the sensitivity settings which you can play around with in your matches:

3rd Person No Scope- 100%

1st Person No Scope- 88%

Red Dot- 54%

2x Scope- 30%

3x Scope- 22%

4x Scope- 29%

6x Scope- 20%

8x Scope- 10%

3. ADS Sensitivity - This refers to Aim Down Sight which will matter when you engage in gunfights in PUBG Mobile. Here are some basic sensitivity settings:

3rd Person No Scope- 100%

1st Person No Scope- 80%

Red Dot- 45%

2x Scope- 30%

3x Scope- 22%

4x Scope- 29%

6x Scope- 15%

8x Scope- 10%

You can always change these settings according to your comfort in PUBG Mobile. You can hop into the training ground to practice with these settings before getting into the thick of the action in the games.

