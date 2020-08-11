One of the significant additions to the mobile gaming space in the Android platform was of PUBG Mobile. Since its inception, the popular battle royale shooter has taken over the world. However, there are other games similar to this title that are equally as good. Hence, we will look at some titles similar to PUBG Mobile, and provide a great shooting experience for Android users.

Best shooting games like PUBG Mobile on Android

Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale (Image via YouTube channel Hot Appp)

Battlelands Royale is developed by Futureplay Games. It is a battle royale game, which is the only similarity it shares with PUBG Mobile. Everything else the developers have done has made the game unique and exciting.

The game has cartoon-like graphics with miniature characters fighting for survival. Matches in Battlelands Royale last between three and five minutes, and each game consists of a maximum of 32 players. It has clutter-free and clean gameplay, including dropping by parachuting, looting, shooting, and surviving.

Fortnite

Fortnite (Image via essentiallysports)

Fortnite, developed by Epic Games, was a direct competitor to PUBG PC. And now, its Android version competes with PUBG Mobile. The game offers players the ability to build and destroy their surroundings and be creative while playing the battle royale mode.

The gameplay is very similar to other BR's, where players need to fight each other and find ways to survive till the last. The game's developers keep pushing new updates to keep players engaged. The cartoon-like graphics and unique theme are a refreshing change for anyone coming from games like PUBG Mobile.

Call Of Duty Mobile

COD Mobile (Image via IGN Southeast Asia)

Call Of Duty Mobile, developed by TiMi Studios, is a popular first-person shooting game for Android. It offers some excellent game modes like Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Frontline, Hardpoint, and a few more. Like PUBG Mobile, it includes a battle royale mode with 100 players fighting to survive till the end.

Free Fire

Free Fire (Image via Fresherslive)

Free Fire is probably the closest game to PUBG Mobile in the list. It is developed by 111 Dots Studio and available on Android devices. The game offers excellent graphics and polished gameplay.

Free Fire features game modes like Classic Mode, Ranked Game, Rush Hour, and Solo/Duo/Squad. It was one of the most downloaded games in 2019, which goes to show how well the developers have made it.

Creative Destruction

Creative Destruction (Image via frostclick website)

NetEase Inc and Titan Studios develop Creative Destruction. The game features an innovative way of building and combat mechanics. It is very similar to Fortnite in this aspect, but offers exciting game modes like Soccer Royale and Medal Mode.

The matches in Creative Destruction include weather and time changes, which is a beautiful addition to make the game less monotonous and more engaging. It is available for Android devices and has the Editor’s Choice tag on Google Play Store.