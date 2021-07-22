Best Shorty loadout for COD Mobile Season 5

COD Mobile players were looking forward to the release of the newest shotgun in the game. Along with the CR-56 AMAX, Shorty was the second new weapon to be released this season.

However, unlike the CR-56 AMAX, the Shorty did not come in the Battle Pass. Shorty is a Sawed-off double-barrel shotgun that players can carry as a secondary weapon. It requires a special grind to unlock the Shorty. Players have to go to Seasonal Events and finish all the missions as stated to unlock the weapon. It might seem very powerful for a secondary weapon, but releasing the akimbo .50 GS in COD Mobile, that dynamic was broken by devs.

Players who do not wish to grind for the weapon can purchase the legendary version of the Shorty from the Omnipotent Draw on COD Mobile. There, players have a chance to unlock the third Legendary character in the game: Ghost-Retribution.

Being a Sawed-off, Shorty has high mobility and shallow damage over range. However, by using speed, players can push in aggressively to get easy kills at close range. The other disadvantage with Shorty is that it needs to reload after every two shots. This makes it a perfect but powerful secondary weapon, which players need to use only for emergencies.

Snipers will find it easy to use in clutch situations or when players are pushing their power position. Read on for the best gunsmith loadout to use with this weapon on COD Mobile.

Aggressive hip-fire Shorty build in COD Mobile

Hip-fire is best on any shotgun, and Shorty is no different. However, hip-fire might seem difficult for non-shotgun users who want to try out this weapon in COD Mobile. So, below is a balanced build that will enable players to kill with hip-fire and with some accuracy while ADS-ing instantly.

Aggressive hip-fire build for Legendary Shorty (Image via COD Mobile)

Muzzle- Marauder Suppressor

Stock- YKM Combat Stock

Laser- MIP Laser 5mW

Guard- OWC Slim

Ammunition- Sug Reload

Players might want to hurry and unlock the Shorty now as just over a week remains until this season of COD Mobile comes to an end.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

