COD Mobile Global: Best Garena KRM meta loadout

The Garena server for COD Mobile has a very different play style when compared to the Global server. Shotguns and snipers are rampant, but in Season 5, the KRM comes out on top in Garena.

The KRM is a very powerful shotgun, and it has been loved by many close-range players in the Global version. Players can push up aggressively with the KRM and take down enemies in a single shot. Any upper body shot within 15 meters would kill them instantly.

Only the HS0405 has more range than the KRM. It is highly destructive in Battle Royales, especially in Alcatraz, where gunfight encounters are mostly up close and personal.

One of the attachments that makes all the difference is the Marauder Suppressor. Players can decide not to use the Marauder Suppressor and maybe use another attachment that works better as a choke. A choke is necessary for an aggressive shotgun build as it helps reduce the bullet spread, in turn increasing the damage output and range of the weapon.

Players can also increase range by using slug rounds, although it usually slows the build and adds to the ADS time. However, if a player can perfect hip-fire with a shotgun, then they are ready to go.

While ADS might seem the safer way, hip-fire makes the player faster and more aggressive while using a pump shotgun. COD Mobile players will notice a significant difference with the newly released Shorty as well.

Aggressive KRM build for Season 5 of COD Mobile

Control with this build might be a little off, but players can practice firing from the hip if they feel uneasy taking it to ranked matches. Hip-firing with KRM is the ultimate run and gun experience that players can experience if they master it.

The "Speed up Kill" perk will allow players to get out of messy situations quickly. The extended barrel increases the range of this build, and many players can utilize it by engaging in medium-range combat.

Gunsmith build for the KRM in COD Mobile (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Muzzle- Marauder Suppressor

Barrel- RTC Light Extended Barrel

Stock- No Stock

Perk- Speed Up Kill

Laser- MIP Laser 5mW

