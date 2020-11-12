Best smartphones under 10,000 for Free Fire in November 2020

Free Fire is an online multiplayer battle royale game that has become massively popular in recent months. The game offers decent graphics and doesn't require high-end specifications on a smartphone to run smoothly.

With its growing popularity, a lot of people want to know whether Free Fire runs smoothly on a smartphone before purchasing it. In this article, we discuss the best smartphones under 10,000 INR that can run the Free Fire game without any lag issues.

Best smartphones under 10,000 for Free Fire:

#1 Realme Narzo 20A:

Image credits: India TV News

The best smartphone that you can get within a 10,000 INR budget for Free Fire is Realme's Narzo 20A. The device comes with a top-notch processor that can handle Free Fire with ease. It has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor which clocks at a speed of 2 GHz. The smartphone is fueled by a massive 5000 mAh battery that can run for two days on a single charge.

#2 Motorola G9:

Advertisement

Image credits: Pocket-Lint

The second smartphone on the list is Motorola's G9. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor with Adreno 610 GPU to handle multitasking and gaming well. The smartphone also provides a near-stock stock Android experience under the price range of 10,000 INR. It also has a 5,000 mAh battery that will last a long time. For users, who are looking for a smartphone to play Free Fire, it is a great choice.

#3 Redmi 9:

Image credits: MySmartPrice

The Redmi 9 is a great choice for users who are looking for a smartphone that can run Free Fire smoothly and also has a good camera setup. The smartphone also comes with a 6.53 inch HD+ display, which produces punchy colors even under direct sunlight. It is powered by an octa-core Mediatek Helio G35 processor having a primary clock speed of 2.3 GHz.

Advertisement

#4 Realme C15:

Image credits: HumTech YT

Another Realme smartphone on the list is their C15 model. The smartphone has launched recently and comes with a Qualcomm Editon, which supports efficient gaming at a low price segment. It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with eight cores inside it and an Adreno 610 GPU. The biggest advantage of the smartphone, however, is its huge 6000 mAh battery which can run for more than 2 days on medium to heavy usage.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Season 16 Royale Pass 1 to 100 RP rewards