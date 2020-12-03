PUBG Mobile is one of the top-rated battle royale games in the world. The title offers high-quality graphics and a realistic weapons arsenal. The engaging dynamics and in-game elements, like maps and modes, make the game even more interesting.

The game has recorded millions of downloads across the different app stores. Nowadays, while buying a new smartphone, users try to understand whether PUBG Mobile runs smoothly on the smartphone or not, before making a decision. In this article, we discuss the best smartphones for PUBG Mobile under ₹50,000.

Best smartphones for PUBG Mobile under 50,000INR:

#1 Asus ROG Phone 3:

Image via Smartprix

The best smartphone under the ₹50,000 price segment for PUBG Mobile is the Asus ROG Phone 3. The smartphone features a 6.59 inches Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display capable of producing punchy and sharp colors and viewing angles. It runs on the Android 10 OS, with all the latest security patch updates as well.

The main highlight of the smartphone is its 144Hz refresh rate, which looks very soothing to the eyes while scrolling through content on the screen. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and Adreno 650 GPU to handle multitasking with ease. The processor is capable of running PUBG Mobile at its highest graphics settings without any lag.

#2 Apple iPhone XR:

Image via GeekyRanjit YT

Apple iPhones are always known to provide the best gaming experience to its users. The Apple iPhone XR also promises the same, and runs the game quite smoothly. The smartphone has a beautiful 6.1 inch screen size, which is perfect for one-handed usage, while also suiting gaming requirements.

It comes with Apple's A12 Bionic chipset, which can run any application or game flawlessly. In the camera section, the smartphone has a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front camera, both capable of taking stunning shots. The smartphone is fueled by a 2943 mAh battery and can run for a whole day upon moderate usage.

#3 OnePlus 8T:

Image via Forbes

The last smartphone on the list of best smartphones for PUBG Mobile is the OnePlus 8T. It is also a prominent choice for users looking to get their hands on a future-proof smartphone. It comes with 5G connectivity features, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate for added smoothness.

It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, with a primary clock speed of 2.86GHz, thereby allowing PUBG Mobile to run without any frame drops. The device has a massive 4500 mAh battery and fast charging support as well.

