PUBG Mobile has been a great sensation among youngsters as well as adults recently. The game has great graphics and interesting in-game dynamics. If a user is buying a smartphone, he/she tries to ensure the game is will be optimised for that smartphone. Further to this, we discuss the best budget smartphones to play the game currently.

Best smartphones under ₹10,000 for PUBG Mobile in July

#1 Realme 5i

PUBG Mobile on smartphones

Realme 5i is a great device to complete all your daily multitasking needs. It comes with 6.52 inch HD+ display, with sharp and bright colors. The smartphone comes with a very powerful 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The chipset is based on octa-core technology, with Adreno 610 GPU, which is very capable of handling day-to-day multitasking with ease.

Realme 5i is the perfect choice for a PUBG Mobile player looking for a device under ₹10,000. The smartphone also has some great camera features, and you can head to any offline or online store to purchase this device.

#2 Motorola g8 Power Lite

Moto g8 poster

In second place, we have the Motorola's g8 Power Lite smartphone. It is a brand- new entry in this price segment, with great features and optimisations for PUBG Mobile. This device has a 6.5 inches HD+ display with great viewing angles.

The g8 is powered by a 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which is capable of running PUBG Mobile smoothly. Also, the smartphone has the latest Android 10 operating system, with all new updates and features.

#3 Realme Narzo 10A

Image Credit: Akshay Gaming Youtube

Third place on this list is taken by the Realme Narzo 10A. This smartphone is also a great choice for users who want to buy a value-for-money Android. It has a 6.52 inches HD+ display with some great features, and also has a 12+2+2 MP AI triple-camera support to click some great pictures.

Realme Narzo 10A has Mediatek's Helio G70 processor to run PUBG Mobile very smoothly. The smartphone also has a massive 5000 mAh battery, which means it can easily run for one to two days!

