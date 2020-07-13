×
Best smartphones under ₹10,000 for PUBG Mobile in July 2020

Rohit Singh
ANALYST
Modified 13 Jul 2020, 16:28 IST
Feature
PUBG Mobile has been a great sensation among youngsters as well as adults recently. The game has great graphics and interesting in-game dynamics. If a user is buying a smartphone, he/she tries to ensure the game is will be optimised for that smartphone. Further to this, we discuss the best budget smartphones to play the game currently.

Best smartphones under 10,000 for PUBG Mobile in July

#1 Realme 5i

PUBG Mobile on smartphones
PUBG Mobile on smartphones

Realme 5i is a great device to complete all your daily multitasking needs. It comes with 6.52 inch HD+ display, with sharp and bright colors. The smartphone comes with a very powerful 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The chipset is based on octa-core technology, with Adreno 610 GPU, which is very capable of handling day-to-day multitasking with ease.

Realme 5i is the perfect choice for a PUBG Mobile player looking for a device under ₹10,000. The smartphone also has some great camera features, and you can head to any offline or online store to purchase this device.

#2 Motorola g8 Power Lite

Moto g8 poster
Moto g8 poster
In second place, we have the Motorola's g8 Power Lite smartphone. It is a brand- new entry in this price segment, with great features and optimisations for PUBG Mobile. This device has a 6.5 inches HD+ display with great viewing angles.

The g8 is powered by a 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which is capable of running PUBG Mobile smoothly. Also, the smartphone has the latest Android 10 operating system, with all new updates and features.

#3 Realme Narzo 10A

Image Credit: Akshay Gaming Youtube
Image Credit: Akshay Gaming Youtube

Third place on this list is taken by the Realme Narzo 10A. This smartphone is also a great choice for users who want to buy a value-for-money Android. It has a 6.52 inches HD+ display with some great features, and also has a 12+2+2 MP AI triple-camera support to click some great pictures.

Realme Narzo 10A has Mediatek's Helio G70 processor to run PUBG Mobile very smoothly. The smartphone also has a massive 5000 mAh battery, which means it can easily run for one to two days!

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Also read: How to reach ace tier quickly in PUBG Mobile Season 14

Published 13 Jul 2020, 16:28 IST
PUBG PUBG Mobile Updates PUBG Guide
