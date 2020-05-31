Best smartphones under 10,000 for PUBG Mobile in June 2020

Best Smartphones Under 10,000 For PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is an online multiplayer game which has a massive fan base across the globe. The game's realistic graphics make it one of the best Battle Royale games for smartphones out there.

Many people nowadays check if PUBG Mobile runs smoothly on a smartphone or not before buying it. In this article, we list the 3 Best smartphones under ₹10,000 that runs PUBG Mobile smoothly.

These smartphones give a great PUBG Mobile experience

#1 Realme 5s

Best Smartphones Under 10,000 For PUBG Mobile

This smartphone is perfect for handling heavy games as well as a having great camera section. Relame's 5s comes with a powerful 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The processor is capable of running PUBG Mobile very smoothly, especially at this price point. The smartphone has a massive 5000 mAh battery to keep it running for a whole day.

#2 Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Best Smartphones Under 10,000 For PUBG Mobile

On second place in the list of best smartphones for PUBG Mobile under 10,000 comes Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8. The smartphone looks very impressive and has 6.3 inches Full HD+ display. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone also has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which can do buttery smooth multitasking.

The smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery and comes with a fast charger out of the box. It is available across all major online and offline platforms.

#3 Motorola One Macro

Best Smartphones Under 10,000 For PUBG Mobile

Advertisement

Motorola has recently launched its Motorola One Macro smartphone under the price range of 10,000. The smartphone comes with Meditek Helio P70 processor which is capable of running PUBG Mobile smoothly.

The smartphone also has a great set of camera lenses for clicking awesome pictures. It also comes with 4GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android Pie 9.0 operating System out of the box. The smartphone also has a big 4000 mAh battery to meet your daily battery requirements.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Also read: