Best Smartphones under Rs 15,000 for PUBG Mobile in June 2020

PUBG Mobile has been a great craze among the Indian gaming audience. The game provides a great overall experience to players.

The game features some great graphics and other modes. For a budget of Rs 15000, one can get a lot of smartphones where this game can be played.

On that note, let us have a look at three smartphones under Rs 15000 for playing PUBG Mobile.

Three best smartphones under INR 15000 for playing PUBG Mobile:

#1: Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro Realme 5 Pro Honor 9X

The Vivo Z1 Pro is a great budget smartphone launched by Vivo that is specially optimised for PUBG Mobile. It was also the official smartphone of the PMCO tournament. The Vivo Z1 Pro has a Full HD+ 6.53-inch display that produces sharp and bright colours. The smartphone has 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Vivo Z1 Pro is powered by a 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor. The processor can run PUBG Mobile at high frame rates in a well-optimised manner. It also has a dedicated ultra-game mode with many features like sound training and more. The smartphone has a massive 5000 mAh battery along with fast charging support.

#2: Realme 5 Pro

The Realme 5 Pro smartphone can also run PUBG Mobile very smoothly. This smartphone has a Full HD+ 6.3-inch display capable of producing good colours and brightness even under direct sunlight. It has 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Realme 5 Pro comes with a 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor along with Adreno 616 GPU for better performance. This smartphone has a fabulous design and a 4035 mAh battery along with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0.

#3: Honor 9X

The Honor 9X smartphone is also a great pick for players looking for a well-optimised smartphone for playing PUBG Mobile. This smartphone comes with a Full HD+ 6.59-inch display. It has 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The Honor 9X is powered by Huawei's own Kirin 710 octa-core processor. The processor has a primary clock speed of 2.2 GHz along with the Android Pie 9.0 Operating System. This smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery.

