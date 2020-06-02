×
Best Smartphones under Rs 15,000 for PUBG Mobile in June 2020

  • A list of three best smartphones under Rs 15,000 for playing PUBG Mobile.
  • All these smartphones can run PUBG Mobile very smoothly.
Rohit Singh
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 02 Jun 2020, 20:14 IST

Best Smartphones under Rs 15,000 for PUBG Mobile in June 2020

PUBG Mobile has been a great craze among the Indian gaming audience. The game provides a great overall experience to players.

The game features some great graphics and other modes. For a budget of Rs 15000, one can get a lot of smartphones where this game can be played.

On that note, let us have a look at three smartphones under Rs 15000 for playing PUBG Mobile.


Three best smartphones under INR 15000 for playing PUBG Mobile:


#1: Vivo Z1 Pro


Vivo Z1 Pro
Vivo Z1 Pro Realme 5 Pro Honor 9X

The Vivo Z1 Pro is a great budget smartphone launched by Vivo that is specially optimised for PUBG Mobile. It was also the official smartphone of the PMCO tournament. The Vivo Z1 Pro has a Full HD+ 6.53-inch display that produces sharp and bright colours. The smartphone has 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. 

Vivo Z1 Pro is powered by a 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor. The processor can run PUBG Mobile at high frame rates in a well-optimised manner. It also has a dedicated ultra-game mode with many features like sound training and more. The smartphone has a massive 5000 mAh battery along with fast charging support.

Click here to buy Vivo Z1 Pro.


#2: Realme 5 Pro


Realme 5 Pro

The Realme 5 Pro smartphone can also run PUBG Mobile very smoothly. This smartphone has a Full HD+ 6.3-inch display capable of producing good colours and brightness even under direct sunlight. It has 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Realme 5 Pro comes with a 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor along with Adreno 616 GPU for better performance. This smartphone has a fabulous design and a 4035 mAh battery along with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0.

Click here to buy Realme 5 Pro.


#3: Honor 9X


Honor 9X

The Honor 9X smartphone is also a great pick for players looking for a well-optimised smartphone for playing PUBG Mobile. This smartphone comes with a Full HD+ 6.59-inch display. It has 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The Honor 9X is powered by Huawei's own Kirin 710 octa-core processor. The processor has a primary clock speed of 2.2 GHz along with the Android Pie 9.0 Operating System. This smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery.

Click here to buy Honor 9X.


Published 02 Jun 2020, 20:14 IST
PUBG PUBG Mobile Updates PUBG Guide
