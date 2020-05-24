Best Smartphones Under 20,000 For PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is a great battle royale game in which 100 players land on an island to fight each other. The last one standing is the winner of the game, and gets the Winner Winner Chicken Dinner message displayed on their screen.

PUBG Mobile has great graphics which make it look realistic, thereby enhancing the experience of the players. The game requires a capable device with good software and hardware.

If you have a budget of 20,000 and want your device to run PUBG Mobile smoothly, this article will help you out.

#1 Poco X2:

If you are looking for a smartphone that has great looks along with a powerful processor, then the Poco X2 is the right choice for you. The smartphone's basic model comes with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

It runs on a very powerful 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset specially designed for hardcore gamers. The smartphone supports a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a Full HD+ display resolution. The smartphone is available across all major online and offline stores.

#2 Realme 6 Pro:

At second place on this list is the Realme 6 Pro. This smartphone also boasts of a great chipset, along with a good GPU for multitasking.

The smartphone works on a 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, which is specifically designed for gamers who want to get more out of their smartphones. This phone comes with an Adreno 618 GPU for smooth multitasking.

Also, it has a 4300 mAh battery to let you play PUBG Mobile without worrying about any major battery issues.

#3 Honor 9x Pro:

In the last place on this list, we have the Honor 9x Pro. The smartphone comes with Huawei's very own Kirin 810, which is a very powerful processor. It has a primary clock speed of 2.27 GHz and works on the Android 9 operating system.

It comes with a great full view display, which is very refreshing to the eye. Its basic model has 6 GB RAM, and it comes with 256 GB of internal memory.

