Best souls-like game deals at Steam Summer Sale 2023

Steam Summer Sale 2023, the year's biggest sale for PC gamers, has finally arrived, bringing tons of amazing deals on some of the best PC titles. Steam sales have always been a celebration of gaming, offering the best possible deals on titles, from top-tier AAA releases to niche indie entries. The Steam sales are also the perfect opportunity for players to try out new genres.

Souls-like games have seen a massive surge recently, thanks to some stellar releases within the genre. And with the ongoing Steam Summer Sale 2023, it's possibly the best time for newcomers to delve into souls-likes. With an ever-growing catalog, you will find some really fantastic deals.

Here are some of the best souls-like game deals you should definitely check out during the ongoing Steam Summer Sale 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

From Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to Code Vein, here are some of the best souls-like games deals during Steam Summer Sale 2023

1) Nioh 2 ($29.99)

Team Ninja's Nioh series is easily one of the market's best and most replayable souls-like titles. Whether you pick Nioh or its sequel, you are guaranteed to have hours and hours of fun exploring intricate levels and going up against some of the genre's toughest bosses.

However, if you are looking to pick just one game and want the quintessential "Nioh" experience, we recommend going with Nioh 2. While the former still holds up pretty well as a competent action RPG, the sequel is objectively better in every aspect.

If you are looking for hours of content, innumerable build choices, and a satisfying combat system with multiple weapons and playstyles to master, Nioh 2 is the best souls-like entry to pick up during Steam Summer Sale 2023.

2) The Surge 2 ($7.49)

Deck13's The Surge series is one of the niche souls-likes players often overlook. While Deck13's initial attempt at creating a competent souls-like game failed quite badly, with Lords of the Fallen, they built a spectacular comeback with The Surge and The Surge 2.

The Surge 2 is essentially a weird combination of cyberpunk and souls-like. In this game, instead of the traditional weapons, you get to wield mechanical augments as weapons and tools against various mechanical and meta-human threats.

Although the combat is a bit clunky and lacks the finesse of FromSoftware's Souls games, The Surge 2 offers a unique experience that souls-like fans should not miss out on, especially during the Steam Summer Sale.

3) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty ($44.99)

Team Ninja reigns supreme when it comes to creating their unique brand of souls-like, from the phenomenal Nioh series to the Final Fantasy spin-off, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. However, their latest souls-like offering, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, truly seems to be the culmination of their work.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, in many ways, is a spiritual successor to the Nioh series, featuring a historical setting, mixing real-life events with mythological aspects. Coupled with that, players witness a combat system that feels like a refined version of Nioh's combat, with a higher focus on parries and counterattacks.

The game isn't a cakewalk for anyone, be it newcomers or veterans of the genre, featuring some of the best and toughest boss fights in Team Ninja's history. If it is a challenge you seek, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will deliver, especially during the Steam Summer Sale.

4) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ($29.99)

FromSoftware, the pioneers of the souls-like genre, have also tried to innovate within their tried and tested formula of challenging yet rewarding action RPGs. While their latest offering, Elden Ring, is arguably one of the genre's best exponents, their rather overlooked and underappreciated 2019 title, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, is no slouch either.

Sekiro is a much more methodical game, requiring skill and dexterity to emerge victorious through its gauntlet of challenging boss fights. While the parry-focused combat loop takes a bit of time to understand, the game gets exponentially more enjoyable once it clicks.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is also home to some of the best boss fights in FromSoftware history, from the opening fight with Genichiro to the final battle against Isshin the Sword Saint. It is one game you should definitely not miss out on, especially with the Steam Summer Sale offer.

5) Code Vein ($8.99)

Describing Bandai Namco's Code Vein is quite easy. It's essentially Dark Souls but anime. The game completely embraces its "Souls" inspiration, with the general gameplay loop being identical to FromSofware's earlier releases, including the original Dark Souls and Demon's Souls.

Despite these similarities, Code Vein does feature its own twists to the typical action RPG formula. The game boasts a unique skills system as well as party members that each come with specific active or passive abilities.

If you're looking for an in-depth combat system, challenging boss fights that test your skill and patience, and a fantastic character creator, look no further than Code Vein. The game is available at a whopping 80% off during the Steam Summer Sale.

