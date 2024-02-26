Best spiral abyss teams for Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss (Floor 9 to 12)

The Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss enemy lineup seems more annoying than the previous updates. You must defeat all the formidable enemies from Floor 9 to Floor 12 for Primogems. Experienced players may find Floor 9 and 10 relatively easy, but the remaining floors use proper team compositions based on the enemy lineups.

For new and experienced players, this article will act as a guide highlighting the best teams from Floor 9 - 12. Below are all the best teams to use in Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss.

Note: Some aspects of the article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss team recommendation for Floor 9 to 12

Best teams for 4.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 9

This team excels in both halves (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 9 includes multiple waves of level 72-76 enemies. The leyline disorder favors Vaporize teams where triggering this reaction, Vaporize damage will be increased by 50% for five seconds.

Given below are the recommended teams for the first half:

Navia, Xiangling, Zhongli, Bennett

Childe, Xiangling, Xingiqu, Bennett

Yoimiya, Xingqiu, Zhongli, Yunjin

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Baizhu

Alhaitham, Xingiqu, Yelan, Kuki Shinobu

Here are the recommended teams for the second half:

Raiden Shogun, Xiangling, Xingiqu, Bennett

Hu Tao, Yelan, Xingqiu, Zhongli

Tighnari, Nahida, Yae Miko, Zhongli

Keqing, Fischl, Nahida, Zhongli

Yoimiya, Xingiqu, Zhongli, Yunjin

Best teams for 4.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 10

Best team archetype for Floor 10 (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players will continue to face multiple waves of enemies in Floor 10. They will vary between levels 80-85, depending on the chamber in which you face them. The leyline disorder here increases character damage against enemies who are affected by Hydro.

Given below are team recommendations for the first half:

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Baizhu

Yoimiya, Xingiqu, Zhongli, Yunjin

Childe, Xiangling, Bennett, Xingqiu

Alhaitham, Xingiqu, Yelan, Kuki Shinobu

Ayato, Kazuha, Nahida, Kuki Shinobu

Here are team recommendations for the second half:

Raiden Shogun, Xiangling, Xingiqu, Bennett

Hu Tao, Yelan, Xingqiu, Zhongli

Nahida, Xingiqu, Yelan, Kuki Shinobu

Yoimiya, Xingqiu, Zhongli, Yunjin

Hu Tao, Yelan, Xingqiu, Zhongli

Best teams for 4.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 11

Navia teams are effective in both halves (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 11 has an enemy lineup (level 88-92), which favors AoE damage and Anemo swirls. The leyline disorder also provides a 75% Anemo DMG bonus on this floor.

Given below are the best teams for the first half:

Navia, Fischl, Zhongli, Bennett

Alhaitham, Nahida, Yae Miko, Zhongli

Neuvillette, Kazuha, Fischl, Zhongli

Nahida, Yelan, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu

Wanderer, Faruzan, Bennett, Zhongli

Here are the best teams for the second half:

Xiao, Faruzan, Furina, Xianyun

Navia, Xiangling, Bennett, Zhongli

Raiden Shogun, Xiangling, Xingiqu, Bennett

Hu Tao, Yelan, Xingqiu, Zhongli

Wanderer, Faruzan, Bennett, Zhongli

Best teams for 4.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

Build teams around these DPS units to clear Floor 12 (Image via HoYoverse)

You will find level 95-100 enemies in Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 12. The leyline is normal here and does not provide any buffs, making this floor a DPS check for most players. It is recommended to use strong melee teams to clear the first half as quickly as possible.

Here are some team recommendations for the first half:

Xiao, Faruzan, Furina, Xianyun

Hu Tao, Yelan, Xingqiu, Zhongli

Ayaka, Kokomi, Shenhe, Kazuha

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Baizhu

Gaming, Furina, Kazuha, Xianyun

Given below are team recommendations for the second half:

Lyney, Kazuha, Bennett, Kazuha

Tighnari, Nahida, Yae Miko, Zhongli

Alhaitham, Xingqiu, Yelan, Kuki Shinobu

Nahida, Xingqiu, Yelan, Kuki Shinobu

Hu Tao, Yelan, Xingqiu, Zhongli

All the Genshin Impact teams mentioned above excel at single-target and have at least one range or bow character. This is because all the enemies in the second half are overworld bosses. They have mechanics or weak spots that can only be reached through bow or ranged characters.

