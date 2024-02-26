Best spiral abyss teams for Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss (Floor 9 to 12)

The Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss enemy lineup seems more annoying than the previous updates. You must defeat all the formidable enemies from Floor 9 to Floor 12 for Primogems. Experienced players may find Floor 9 and 10 relatively easy, but the remaining floors use proper team compositions based on the enemy lineups.
For new and experienced players, this article will act as a guide highlighting the best teams from Floor 9 - 12. Below are all the best teams to use in Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss.
Note: Some aspects of the article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.
Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss team recommendation for Floor 9 to 12
Best teams for 4.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 9
Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 9 includes multiple waves of level 72-76 enemies. The leyline disorder favors Vaporize teams where triggering this reaction, Vaporize damage will be increased by 50% for five seconds.
Given below are the recommended teams for the first half:
- Navia, Xiangling, Zhongli, Bennett
- Childe, Xiangling, Xingiqu, Bennett
- Yoimiya, Xingqiu, Zhongli, Yunjin
- Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Baizhu
- Alhaitham, Xingiqu, Yelan, Kuki Shinobu
Here are the recommended teams for the second half:
- Raiden Shogun, Xiangling, Xingiqu, Bennett
- Hu Tao, Yelan, Xingqiu, Zhongli
- Tighnari, Nahida, Yae Miko, Zhongli
- Keqing, Fischl, Nahida, Zhongli
- Yoimiya, Xingiqu, Zhongli, Yunjin
Best teams for 4.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 10
Genshin Impact players will continue to face multiple waves of enemies in Floor 10. They will vary between levels 80-85, depending on the chamber in which you face them. The leyline disorder here increases character damage against enemies who are affected by Hydro.
Given below are team recommendations for the first half:
- Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Baizhu
- Yoimiya, Xingiqu, Zhongli, Yunjin
- Childe, Xiangling, Bennett, Xingqiu
- Alhaitham, Xingiqu, Yelan, Kuki Shinobu
- Ayato, Kazuha, Nahida, Kuki Shinobu
Here are team recommendations for the second half:
- Raiden Shogun, Xiangling, Xingiqu, Bennett
- Hu Tao, Yelan, Xingqiu, Zhongli
- Nahida, Xingiqu, Yelan, Kuki Shinobu
- Yoimiya, Xingqiu, Zhongli, Yunjin
- Hu Tao, Yelan, Xingqiu, Zhongli
Best teams for 4.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 11
Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 11 has an enemy lineup (level 88-92), which favors AoE damage and Anemo swirls. The leyline disorder also provides a 75% Anemo DMG bonus on this floor.
Given below are the best teams for the first half:
- Navia, Fischl, Zhongli, Bennett
- Alhaitham, Nahida, Yae Miko, Zhongli
- Neuvillette, Kazuha, Fischl, Zhongli
- Nahida, Yelan, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu
- Wanderer, Faruzan, Bennett, Zhongli
Here are the best teams for the second half:
- Xiao, Faruzan, Furina, Xianyun
- Navia, Xiangling, Bennett, Zhongli
- Raiden Shogun, Xiangling, Xingiqu, Bennett
- Hu Tao, Yelan, Xingqiu, Zhongli
- Wanderer, Faruzan, Bennett, Zhongli
Best teams for 4.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 12
You will find level 95-100 enemies in Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 12. The leyline is normal here and does not provide any buffs, making this floor a DPS check for most players. It is recommended to use strong melee teams to clear the first half as quickly as possible.
Here are some team recommendations for the first half:
- Xiao, Faruzan, Furina, Xianyun
- Hu Tao, Yelan, Xingqiu, Zhongli
- Ayaka, Kokomi, Shenhe, Kazuha
- Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Baizhu
- Gaming, Furina, Kazuha, Xianyun
Given below are team recommendations for the second half:
- Lyney, Kazuha, Bennett, Kazuha
- Tighnari, Nahida, Yae Miko, Zhongli
- Alhaitham, Xingqiu, Yelan, Kuki Shinobu
- Nahida, Xingqiu, Yelan, Kuki Shinobu
- Hu Tao, Yelan, Xingqiu, Zhongli
All the Genshin Impact teams mentioned above excel at single-target and have at least one range or bow character. This is because all the enemies in the second half are overworld bosses. They have mechanics or weak spots that can only be reached through bow or ranged characters.
