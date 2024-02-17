Most picked teams in Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss Phase 2

Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss Phase 2 has recently begun. The enemy lineup in this version's Spiral Abyss has remained the same, with annoying enemies such as Ruin Serpent, Specialist Meks, and more. As such, many in the community want to know which teams are being used against such tanky enemies.

Luckily, YShelper has come up with new data that shows the most used lineups in Floor 12 in the new Phase 2. This article will list seven of the most common ones. All of these teams will be ranked based on their usage rate in the first half and second half of Floor 12.

7 most used teams in Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 (Phase 2)

7) Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu

Hu Tao vaporize (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 14.6%

14.6% First-half pick rate: 12%

12% Second-half pick rate: 88%

Hu Tao's vaporize team is the seventh most-picked team in Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss. This team is best used against single-target bosses. The same notion has been bolstered by YShelper's Abyss statistics, with 88% of players using this team on Floor 12's second half.

6) Childe + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling

Childe International (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 16.3%

16.3% First-half pick rate: 88%

88% Second-half pick rate: 12%

Childe's International team is surprisingly ranked sixth, outperforming Hu Tao's vaporize team by a 1.7% usage rate. Similar to the latter, this entry was used in Floor 12's second half by 3/4 of the Genshin Impact players who provided data to YShelper.

5) Alhaitham + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu

Alhaitham Hyperbloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 17.6%

17.6% First-half pick rate: 54%

54% Second-half pick rate: 46%

The eighth-most-used team in Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss is Alhaitham's Hyperbloom team. Unlike previous lineups, its appearance gap between the first and second half isn't that large. This shows that you can use this party to clear both halves of Floor 12.

4) Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe

Premium Freeze team (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 20.8%

20.8% First-half pick rate: 97%

97% Second-half pick rate: 3%

Ayaka's premium Freeze team has been ranked fourth in Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss. It is currently dominating the first half of Floor 12 with a 97% appearance rate, thanks to its strong crowd control.

3) Neuvillette + Kazuha + Baizhu + Furina

Neuvillette's Bloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 38.6%

38.6% First-half pick rate: 59%

59% Second-half pick rate: 41%

Ever since his release in Genshin Impact, Neuvillette has been one of the most picked characters for the Spiral Abyss. Thus, it makes sense that his team comps would do well. With a 59:41 appearance ratio, Neuvillette's team can easily dominate both halves of Floor 12.

2) Tighnari + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida

Tighnari Spread team (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 40.3%

40.3% First-half pick rate: 1%

1% Second-half pick rate: 99%

Tighnari's Spread is the second-most picked team in Genshin 4.4 Spiral Abyss. Unsurprisingly, this lineup has dominated the second half against single-target enemies with a 99% appearance rate. It's worth noting that this is one of only two teams on Floor 12 with a usage rate of more than 40%.

1) Xiao + Xianyun + Furina + Faruzan

Xia's new hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage rate: 43.2%

43.2% First-half pick rate: 84%

84% Second-half pick rate: 16%

Xiao's new hypercarry lineup beats Tighnari's team by a 2.9% usage rate. That makes this party the most often picked party in Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss. As the only team that can take advantage of Spiral Abyss's blessing, this lineup has successfully taken control of the first half of Floor 12 with an 84:16 appearance ratio.