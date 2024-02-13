7 most used characters in Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact 4.4 has updated the Spiral Abyss with new enemies and blessings. The new Floor 12 contains some of the most annoying overworld bosses, such as Ruin Serpent, Setekh Wenut, and many more. You will also go against waves of Eremite summoners and Fontaine meks who have a higher HP pool and DEF.

This article will highlight some of the most frequently used characters by the community to clear Floor 12. The data shown has been collected on the YShelper app, which conducts Spiral Abyss team and character surveys regularly.

On that note, here are the seven most used characters in Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss.

Note: The article will showcase YShelper Spiral Abyss statistics as of February 13, 2024. The data is subject to change as more players share their data in the community survey.

Genshin Impact 4.4: 7 most used characters in Spiral Abyss Floor 12

7) Baizhu

Baizhu artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 63%

Sitting at seventh rank, Baizhu is a 5-star character from Liyue Harbor. As a Dendro healer who uses Catalyst weapons, he can easily trigger reactions in Bloom and Hyperbloom teams. All the enemies in Floor 12 of Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss can hit pretty hard.

With Baizhu’s exceptional healing abilities, you can rest assured about everyone’s health and survivability in the team.

6) Yelan

Yelan artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 67.2%

Yelan is the sixth most used character in Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss. Floor 12 Chamber 2 features the following enemies:

Ruin Serpent

Setekh Wenut

Aeonblight Drake

You can use Yelan’s charged bow shots to paralyze the bosses mentioned above when they try to perform special attacks. Typically, you will need a Bow character in the second chamber, but not all of them can dish out the same level of off-field damage as Yelan.

5) Zhongli

Zhongli artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 71.7%

Zhongli is the fifth most picked character in Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss. The 5-star Geo character can provide strong, near-unbreakable shields to the entire team. This is effective against waves of mobs in Floor 12 Chamber 1 and overworld bosses in Chamber 2.

With the shield protecting everyone, you can focus on buffing teammates and dealing damage.

4) Nahida

Nahdia artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 71.8%

At number five on the list is the Dendro Archon Nahdia. She is a 5-star Dendro character and has one of the most versatile kits in Genshin Impact. Effective in both chambers, she can provide team-wide buffs and deal consistent off-field Dendro damage.

Her attacks cannot miss its target, making it the best character to use against the multiple enemies or bosses who move around a lot in Floor 12.

3) Kaedehara Kazuha

Kazuha artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 72.1%

The third most picked character is Kaedehara Kazuha, a 5-star Anemo character in Genshin Impact. He is also well-known for his strong crowd-control abilities and party-wide buffs. Like many other characters in the list, Kazuha is equally helpful in both chambers.

He can group enemies and shred their elemental resistance when equipped with his BiS artifact, a 4-piece Viridescent Venerer.

2) Neuvillette

Neuvillette artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 76.2%

Iudex of Fontaine, Neuvillette, is the second most used character in Floor 12 of Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss. He is one of the latest hypercarry 5-star characters added to the roster in the recent Fontaine patch updates. His primary source of damage comes from his enhanced charged attacks.

As stated earlier, Floor 12 bosses move a lot, so there is only a small window where you can deal them damage. Since Neuvillette’s charged attacks have short duration and high damage output, he can easily take advantage of the small window.

1) Furina

Furina artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Usage Rate: 79.6%

Lastly, Furina is the most used character in Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss. She is a 5-star Hydro Sword character who can provide team-wide buffs and deal consistent off-field Hydro damage. She is the best damage support in the game at the moment.

Her primary source of damage includes homing attacks that make sure to hit the desired enemy. This makes her the best character to use against single-target bosses such as Ruin Serpent and many others who are generally difficult to hit.

