Best teams to build for Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact's version 4.4 will soon be released on January 31, 2024, and celebrate the Lantern Rite festival with new characters, weapons, events, and more. This upcoming update will also feature fresh lineups for Spiral Abyss. According to the notable leaker, FouL, players must defeat strong monsters like the Setekh Wenut and Aeonblight Drake in Floor 12.
This article will assist players in preparing for the challenge by providing a list of team recommendations to utilize in the first and second half of Genshin Impact's 4.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 12.
Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.
Best teams for Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss
Floor 12 of Spiral Abyss is the most formidable challenge in this open-world RPG, and its new iteration will arrive in Genshin Impact's 4.4 update. It's essentially a time challenge against the toughest enemies, and completing it with nine stars without a proper team can be quite tricky.
However, before looking at the team recommendations, here's the lineup for Floor 12 in Genshin Impact's 4.4 Spiral Abyss:
Chamber 1 - First half
- Eremite Desert Clearwater
- Eremite Sunfrost
- Eremite Daythunder
- Eremite Scorching Loremaster
- Eremite Floral Rind Dancer
- Eremite Stone Enchanter
Chamber 1 - Second half
- Setekh Wenut
Chamber 2- First half
- Elemental Specters
- Fontemer Aberrant
- Abyss Electro Lecter
- Axe Mitachurl
Chamber 2 - Second half
- Ruin Serpent
Chamber 3 - First half
- Nobushi
- Frostarm Lawachurl
- Thunderhelm Lawachurl
Chamber 3 - Second half
- Aeonblight Drake
Team recommendations for Floor 12
For the first half of 4.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 12, players can utilize the following team comps:
- Xianyun, Xiao, Furina, Faruzan
- Xianyun, Xiao, Furina, Bennett
- Hu Tao, Furina, Xianyun, Yelan
- Hu Tao, Furina, Kazuha, Yelan
- Alhaitham, Yae Miko, Kuki Shinobu, Nahida
- Alhaitham, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu, Nahida
- Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Baizhu
- Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Yae Miko
All the teams mentioned above can clear the different mobs efficiently. Players are also suggested to use Anemo characters for grouping enemies.
When it comes to the second half, ranged characters like Yoimiya can be useful. Here are some team compositions that can be useful on Floor 12 in the 4.4 Spiral Abyss:
- Yoimiya, Xingqiu, Zhongli, Bennett
- Yoimiya, Xingqiu, Zhongli, Yun Jin
- Neuvillette, Furina, Zhongli, Baizhu
- Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Yae Miko
- Ganyu, Xiangling, Zhongli, Bennett
- Tighnari, Yae Miko, Kuki Shinobu, Nahida
- Tighnari, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu, Nahida
Spiral Abyss 4.4 is expected to arrive on February 1, 2024, after version 4.4 goes live in January 2024.
