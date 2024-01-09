Best teams to build for Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact's version 4.4 will soon be released on January 31, 2024, and celebrate the Lantern Rite festival with new characters, weapons, events, and more. This upcoming update will also feature fresh lineups for Spiral Abyss. According to the notable leaker, FouL, players must defeat strong monsters like the Setekh Wenut and Aeonblight Drake in Floor 12.

This article will assist players in preparing for the challenge by providing a list of team recommendations to utilize in the first and second half of Genshin Impact's 4.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 12.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Best teams for Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss

Floor 12 of Spiral Abyss is the most formidable challenge in this open-world RPG, and its new iteration will arrive in Genshin Impact's 4.4 update. It's essentially a time challenge against the toughest enemies, and completing it with nine stars without a proper team can be quite tricky.

However, before looking at the team recommendations, here's the lineup for Floor 12 in Genshin Impact's 4.4 Spiral Abyss:

Chamber 1 - First half

Eremite Desert Clearwater

Eremite Sunfrost

Eremite Daythunder

Eremite Scorching Loremaster

Eremite Floral Rind Dancer

Eremite Stone Enchanter

Chamber 1 - Second half

Setekh Wenut

Chamber 2- First half

Elemental Specters

Fontemer Aberrant

Abyss Electro Lecter

Axe Mitachurl

Chamber 2 - Second half

Ruin Serpent

Chamber 3 - First half

Nobushi

Frostarm Lawachurl

Thunderhelm Lawachurl

Chamber 3 - Second half

Aeonblight Drake

Team recommendations for Floor 12

Xianyun, Xiao, Furina, and Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

For the first half of 4.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 12, players can utilize the following team comps:

Xianyun, Xiao, Furina, Faruzan

Xianyun, Xiao, Furina, Bennett

Hu Tao, Furina, Xianyun, Yelan

Hu Tao, Furina, Kazuha, Yelan

Alhaitham, Yae Miko, Kuki Shinobu, Nahida

Alhaitham, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu, Nahida

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Baizhu

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Yae Miko

All the teams mentioned above can clear the different mobs efficiently. Players are also suggested to use Anemo characters for grouping enemies.

Yoimiya, Xingqiu, Zhongli, and Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

When it comes to the second half, ranged characters like Yoimiya can be useful. Here are some team compositions that can be useful on Floor 12 in the 4.4 Spiral Abyss:

Yoimiya, Xingqiu, Zhongli, Bennett

Yoimiya, Xingqiu, Zhongli, Yun Jin

Neuvillette, Furina, Zhongli, Baizhu

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Yae Miko

Ganyu, Xiangling, Zhongli, Bennett

Tighnari, Yae Miko, Kuki Shinobu, Nahida

Tighnari, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu, Nahida

Spiral Abyss 4.4 is expected to arrive on February 1, 2024, after version 4.4 goes live in January 2024.

