Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy leaks

Spiral Abyss is the only endgame activity available in Genshin Impact since Day 1. This arena provides a platform for players who enjoy tougher challenges and enemies. Hence, the leaks mentioned in this article will also be interesting for them. Recent data mined information regarding v4.4 Spiral Abyss hints at all the enemies from the 12th floor, considered the final stage in the game mode.

The leaks come from PTL, or Plum Team Leaks, a renowned data miner with a history of leaking core contents from past updates. To summarize the enemies in 4.4 Spiral Abyss, players can expect bosses such as Setekh Wenut, Ruin Serpent, and Aeonblight Drake.

All Floor 12 leaked enemies in Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss

A handful of members of the Genshin Impact community are yet to get their hands on the v4.4 beta test client. Until then, players must make do with minor leaks involving locations, characters, and events. Although Spiral Abyss isn't held in such high regard compared to new characters or locations, it still holds significance for testing characters against the toughest challenges in-game.

Here's a list of all enemies coming in v4.4 Spiral Abyss, especially on the 12th floor:

12-1 First Half: Eremite Desert Clearwater, Eremite Sunfrost, Eremite Daythunder, Eremite Scorching Loremaster, Eremite Floral Rind Dancer, Eremite Stone Enchanter

Setekh Wenut 12-2 first half: Elemental Specters, Fontemer Aberrant, Abyss Electro Lecter, and Axe Mitachurl

Ruin Serpent 12-3 first half: Nobushi, Frostarm Lawachurl, Thunderhelm Lawachurl

Additional leaks by FouL hint at the upcoming blessing of the 4.4 Abyss, which states the following:

"Phase 1: Release shockwaves when healed. Phase 2: Character's falling attack power increases."

The "falling attack power" can be translated to plunge attacks, which falls in line with the leaks regarding Cloud Retainer's kit. Players have over a month to prepare their teams according to all the enemies mentioned above, as Genshin Impact v4.4 is scheduled to arrive on January 31, 2024.