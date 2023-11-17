Genshin Impact: Liam's Ballad map location, puzzle guide, and chest rewards

Genshin Impact players can explore Morte Region and Erinnyes Forest to discover and enjoy new content. During their underwater exploration, they will come across various puzzles and challenges that await discovery.

Liam's Ballad is one such treasure map that players might come across at some point. This is one of eight treasure maps you can find scattered in new regions of Fontaine.

This guide will unveil the secrets of Liam's Ballad, directing you to the map's location and providing a straightforward solution to the puzzle. At the end of this guide, Genshin Impact players will have unlocked a precious chest and obtained 10 Primogems along with other useful resources. Here is everything you need to know.

Genshin Impact: Liam's Ballad treasure map location and puzzle guide

Liam's Ballad treasure map location (Image via HoYoverse)

Liam's Ballad treasure map is not that difficult to come across. This map can be found inside a pink clam located north of the Tower of Ipissimus in Genshin Impact. Teleport to Tower of Ipissimus north waypoint and swim until you are close to the water surface and start swimming north. Look for a ruined building and pink clam as you continue to swim in this direction.

Hit the pink clam with any underwater ability to open it and collect Liam's Ballad treasure map.

Open inventory to see a location marked in treasure map (Image via HoYoverse)

Click on the treasure map or open it through the in-game inventory. The map will showcase a small riddle along with a clue disclosing the location of the precious chest.

To reach this location, teleport to the Fort Charybdis Ruin's north waypoint in Genshin Impact. From here, head eastward until you encounter a treasure hoarder named Davy Smith. This treasure hoarder mini boss is nothing extra-ordinary and has low HP as well as damage in comparison to local legends.

Defeat him to spawn a Precious chest, which will reward players with 10 Primogems and other in-game resources.

Location of the treasure chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Opening the Precious chest also provides another similar treasure chest named Liam's Ballad. This has nothing to do with any related quest and can be considered a quest item that will stay inside your Genshin Impact inventory. Needless to say, this is just one out of eight treasure-related puzzles that players can come across in Fontaine.

The other treasure maps can also be found when exploring the underwater parts of Morte Region and Erinnyes Forest. It is worth mentioning that collecting all treasure maps and retrieving chests after solving them will unlock the "A la volonté du peuple," hidden achievement in Genshin Impact. Claiming this from the achievement menu will also reward you with an additional five Primogems.