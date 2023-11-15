Decode this level's puzzle: Genshin Impact Savior's Wake quest guide

Genshin Impact 4.2 has brought closure to the Narzissenkreuz quest series with the release of In the Wake of Narcissus. This world quest chain is divided into four acts or sub-quests. This article primarily focuses on Act 2: Savior's Wake, where you must get to the bottom floor of a tower. Each room is equipped with a large mechanical core and an optical-coupling puzzle. You must rotate the cores so that all the rays hit the respective targets. Doing this will allow access to lower floors.

This article will guide you through all the optical coupling puzzles in the Genshin Impact 4.2 update.

How to complete Savior's Wake in Genshin Impact

First floor

Interact with these equipment on each floor to decode the puzzles (Image via HoYoverse)

This is basically the tutorial level of In the Wake of Narcissus in Genshin Impact 4.2. Here, you will see two equipment nearby. One allows you to use the water spout ability of the Xenochromatic ball octopus, while the other serves as a valve to rotate the large mechanical core.

For the first puzzle, take the ball octopus ability and rotate clockwise until the rays hit the beam receptors. Interact with the lift that you just unlocked. Jump down to find this harmonious reed pipe puzzle and a locked exquisite chest.

Solve this harmonious reed pipe puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the machine to absorb the ball octopus's ability and ride the portal to reach another dew bubble placed above. Push the ball down with the water spout and fuse it with the dew bubble in the middle before bursting it. Doing so should unlock the treasure chest and the path to the next floor, which should be right below you.

Just follow the Genshin Impact quest navigation to move forward.

Second floor

Second optical puzzle to solve (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat the mechanical dogs guarding the device. The optical ray puzzle of this room needs no solving, so activate the device and ride the lift down. The lift will take you down to encounter another optical ray puzzle that you will have to solve in the Genshin Impact 4.2 update.

Defeat the Gardemek to use the device and change the level of the bottom optical ray. Use the valve to open the room that requires only one ray, which will bring out more enemies. Defeat them to unlock a treasure chest and a second device placed inside the room you just accessed.

Use the devices and complete the ray puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with the second device to lock the bottom ray's position and move the mechanical core so that both the optical rays are in the same place. Go back and interact with the first device so that you can rotate both rays anti-clockwise to unlock the door that will lead you to the next floor in Genshin Impact.

Third floor

Open them in this order (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat two Gardemeks to activate the lift and ride it to encounter the last optical ray puzzle. Collect three root cycles that are locked behind these three orders. Follow these simple instructions to solve them:

Rotate the valve clockwise to open the first room (east room).

Collect the first root cycle and activate the device.

Rotate the valve clockwise to open the second room (west room).

Collect the second root cycle.

Rotate the valve clockwise to align with the first room.

Activate the second room device.

Rotate the valve anti-clockwise to open the third room.

Collect the third root cycle and precious chest.

Once all three root cycles are collected, jump down and submit them to reach the Tower of Ipsissimus: Bottom. From here, simply follow the quest navigation to find a special key to access the room and submerge the tower in Genshin Impact.