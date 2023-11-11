All three Root Cycle locations in Genshin Impact Savior's Wake quest

Genshin Impact's 4.2 update has introduced several new quests, such as Savior's Wake, which is a part of the "In the Wake of Narcissus" questline. During the mission, players are tasked with finding three Root Cycles to decode this level's puzzle. They can use the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus' abilities to interact with the mechanism.

The three Root Cycles in Genshin Impact are in three locked rooms. Players must rotate the gears at the room's center to target the doors with Eliphas Beam. By shining the light bean on the lock, they can unlock the rooms and collect Root Cycles to proceed in the Savior's Wake quest.

This Genshin Impact guide will provide step-by-step instructions to decode this level's puzzle and obtain Root Cycles.

Genshin Impact Root Cycle locations

Root Cycles are required to complete Savior's Wake World quest in Genshin Impact and are locked behind three rooms. To find them, you must use the mechanism on the floor to rotate the gears attached to the ceiling. You can unlock them by shining the Eliphas Beams attached to the gears on the three doors.

Here are the steps to quickly complete this objective:

First, you must interact with the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus to absorb its abilities in Genshin Impact.

Xenochromatic Ball Octopus and the Mechanism (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the mechanism and use the ability, as shown in the image above, to turn the gears clockwise.

Once the two Eliphas Beams are focused on the door on your right-hand side, as shown in the image below, the door will unlock.

First Door and Root Cycle (Image via HoYoverse)

Go inside the first room and obtain your first Root Cycle. You will also find a device that you should activate to disconnect the gear below.

Now, you must return to the mechanism and rotate the gears clockwise again.

Doing so will open the second room on your left-hand side when the beam aligns with the door, as shown in the image below.

Second Door and Root Cycle (Image via HoYoverse)

Here, you will find your second Root Cycle and another device. However, don't activate it just yet.

You must return to the mechanism and rotate the gear clockwise again to make it align with the first room.

Once that is done, go back to the second room and activate the device to connect the gear below.

After that, go back and rotate the gears again, however, anti-clockwise this time.

Wait for the Eliphas Beams to focus on the third door, as shown in the image above, to unlock it.

Third Door and Root Cycle (Image via HoYoverse)

Then, you can access the room to obtain the final Root Cycle and a Precious chest.

You can then use these three Root Cycles to activate the device at the floor's center to clear the objective and proceed in the World quest.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.