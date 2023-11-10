Genshin Impact Lakelight Lily shop location and how to unlock it

Genshin Impact's latest 4.2 update introduced new characters and a lot of content to the game. Fans are excited to level up the newest 5-star addition: Furina. Among the many different items required to level up this character is the brand-new local specialty: Lakelight Lily. While players can obtain 78 of these flowers from the open world, an additional 15 can be purchased from a shop at Loch Urania.

A Melusine NPC called Pahsiv runs the aforementioned shop. She offers a lot of different items in exchange for Tidalga, including Lakielight Lily. However, it is important to note that the shop only becomes available after players complete a World Quest in the region.

This article will guide players on how to unlock and locate Pahsiv's shop to purchase Lakelight Lily in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Lakelight Lily shop location

Lakelight Lily shop location (Image via HoYoverse)

The shop in question is located inside a cave northeast of Loch Urania, as shown in the map above. Players can find a Melusine NPC called Pahsiv here, who sells several items, including Lakelight Lily, which is needed to ascend Furina.

In order to reach the location quickly, they can teleport to the Teleport Waypoint shown on the map below. From there, travelers should head over towards the waterfall of Loch Urania.

Teleport Waypoint at Loch Urania (Image via Sportskeeda)

Alternatively, players can also tread on the cliffs on the side and glide towards the foot of the waterfall, where the cave is located.

The foot of the waterfall (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon reaching the marked location, the cave with the shop will be on your right-hand side. The entrance of the cave has a water body that you must swim across. Pahsiv can be found standing on its side.

Pahsiv's shop cave (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can then interact with the Melusine and select the "I've brought you some Tidalga." prompt to access Pahsiv's shop and purchase Lakelight Lily. They can buy a maximum of 15 Lilies for 2 Tidalgas each.

How to buy Lakelight Lily (Image via YouTube/KyoStinV)

They can also purchase another newly released local specialty here, called Spring of the First Dewdrop, which is expected to be required for the upcoming 5-star Geo character, Navia.

Here is a list of all the items that can be purchased from the shop:

Transoceanic Pearls x1 - Max 20

x1 - Max 20 Lakelight Lily x1 - Max 15

x1 - Max 15 Spring of the First Dewdrop x1 - Max 15

x1 - Max 15 Bird Egg x4 - Max 5

x4 - Max 5 Fish x4 - Max 5

x4 - Max 5 Fowl x4 - Max 5

x4 - Max 5 Crab x4 - Max 5

x4 - Max 5 Mora x10,000 - Max 10

How to unlock hidden Lakelight Lily shop in Genshin Impact

Loch Urania (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can unlock Pahsiv's shop in Genshin Impact only after completing The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes World Quest. It is one of the newest quests introduced in version 4.2 of the game and is a prerequisite to unlock the Lakelight Lily shop.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.