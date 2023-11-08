Genshin Impact 4.2 Local Legends: Locations, how to defeat, and achievements

Genshin Impact 4.2 continues to add new Local Legends for players to find and defeat. These enemies are minor bosses who have a large HP pool with unique attacks. The official map has revealed new spawn locations where you can find and defeat them. Doing so will grant players Primogems, a treasure chest, and also unlock achievements.

Defeating these local legends should not be a challenge for players who have well-built units in their teams. This article will cover all the spawn locations and tips on how to defeat them quickly. It is important to note that some of the local legends might be locked behind Genshin Impact world quests or puzzles, so make sure to complete them first.

New Fontaine Local Legends in Genshin Impact 4.2 update

Mageblade Corrouge

Mageblade Corrouge- First Local Legend (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players will have to complete The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes world quest and heal the Weeping Willow to encounter Mageblade Corrouge. Once players have completed the prerequisites, they can teleport to the Weeping Willow’s southwest underwater waypoint.

The chamber will be flooded with water, and you can find the Local Legend floating in the center.

The location of Mageblade Corrouge is marked on the map. (Image via Hoyoverse)

To defeat this jellyfish, you should use the Xenochromatic Octopus powers. Simply use the ability against the ball shot at you to repel it toward the jellyfish. This counter is simple to perform and deals a lot of damage, making this Local Legend the easiest to defeat.

Once defeated, you will unlock the Mageblade Corrouge achievement in Genshin Impact.

Rocky Avildsen

Rocky Avildsen - Second Local Legend (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Weeping Willow's southeast waypoint and head north to find this Local Legend near a small cottage in Genshin Impact.

It is worth mentioning that he is a very strong opponent, and two of his hits can most likely kill one of your party members. Unless you are great at dodging, it is recommended that you take a shielder for survivability.

The location of Rocky Avildsen is marked on the map. (Image via Hoyoverse)

Defeating this Local Legend will unlock the Rocky Avildsen achievement in Genshin Impact.

Liam

Liam - Third Local Legend (Image via HoYoverse)

Liam is the last Local Legend players can encounter in the Erinnyes Forest region of Fontaine. Teleport to Weeping Willow's southeast waypoint and head northeast towards a small pond in Genshin Impact. There are some mobs spawned in the nearby area, so you can choose to kill them before fighting the Local Legend.

The location of Liam is marked on the map. (Image via Hoyoverse)

He can cause elemental reactions, which deal enough damage to kill your characters if they are not at full health, so having a shielder will be useful for the team. Defeating this Local Legend will unlock the Liam achievement in Genshin Impact.

Chassanion

Chassanion - Fourth Local Legend (Image via HoYoverse)

Chassanion is the fourth Local Legend that can be found in the Morte region. Its spawn location varies depending on whether players have unsealed the Sealed Ruined Tower or not.

For those who have yet to unseal the tower, simply teleport to the underwater waypoint south of Fort Charybdis Ruins. From here, head to the marked location to find the Local Legend at the bottom of the sea near the tower.

The location of Chassanion is marked on the map. (Image via Hoyoverse)

In case players have already unsealed the ruined tower in Genshin Impact, you will have to enter the platform of the tower and swim downwards to encounter it. Either way, defeating the Local Legend will unlock the Chassanion achievement.

Deianeira of Snezhevna

Deianeira of Snezhevna - Fifth Local Legend (Image via Hoyoverse)

To encounter this Local Legend, swim southeast towards a ruin from the Tower of Ipsissimus south underwater waypoint. The ruin will be locked behind a puzzle and cannot be opened unless players complete the An Expected Plan world quest. This is a follow-up quest that appears after finishing the Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles.

After the quest completion, return to this room to find Deianeira of Snezhevna looking around the room.

The location of Deianeira of Snezhevna is marked on the map. (Image via Hoyoverse)

Genshin Impact players can use any team as long they have well-built units. The fight against this Local Legend is nothing special; it is just a Fatui operative with tons of health and damage. Defeating her should unlock the Deianeira of Snezhevna achievement.