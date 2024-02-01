Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral abyss teams guide Floor 12

The Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss has been updated with new enemy lineups featuring Ruin Serpant, Setekh Wenut, and Aeonblight Drake. The chambers on Floor 12 will also feature different sets of foes, including Eremite summoners and Specialist Meks from Fontaine. With so many different types of adversaries in each chamber on this floor, many may struggle to find the right teams to clear them.

This article will mention the teams one can use to clear Floor 12 in the Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss. Players will also learn about some of the best characters to use in each chamber.

Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss team recommendations for Floor 12

Best teams for Floor 12 - Chamber 1

Floor 12 -1 enemy lineup (Image via HoYoverse)

Floor 12 - Chamber 1 features the following enemies:

First half: Construction Specialist Mek - Ousia and Large Overgrown Breacher Primus

Construction Specialist Mek - Ousia and Large Overgrown Breacher Primus Second half: Ruin Serpent

The first half is a DPS check with two waves and four tanky enemies. Since Breacher Primus has Dendro RES and shield, we recommended using Hydro/ Pyro/ Electro-based teams. Here are some parties you can use in the 4.4 Spiral Abyss:

Neuvillette + Furina + Kazuha + Baizhu Navia + Xiangling + Zhongli + Bennett Xiao + Faruzan + Bennett + Xianyun

Best characters to use in Floor 12-1 (Image via HoYoverse)

To beat Ruin Serpent in the second half, you will need a team that can deal tons of damage in a short time due to the boss' nature to stay underground half of the time. Here are some teams that will be helpful against this foe:

Neuvillette + Furina + Kazuha + Baizhu Raiden + Shogun + Xiangling + Bennett Hu Tao + Yelan + Furina + Zhongli

Best teams for Floor 12 - Chamber 2

Floor 12-2 Enemy lineup (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 - Chamber 2 will have the following enemies:

First half: Eremite Stone Enchanter, Eremite Galehunter, Eremite Floral Ring-leader, and Eremite Scorching Loremaster

Eremite Stone Enchanter, Eremite Galehunter, Eremite Floral Ring-leader, and Eremite Scorching Loremaster Second half: Setekh Wenut

For the Eremites summoners, teams with high AoE potential will offer the most value to players. Here are some parties you can use in Chamber 2:

Navia + Xiangling + Zhongli + Bennett Alhaitham + Yae Miko + Nahida + Kuki Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki + Fischl

Best characters to use in Floor 12-2 (Image via HoYoverse)

For the boss in the second half of this chamber, focus more on single-target focused teams with at least one Pyro/Hydro/Cryo/Electro unit. To paralyze Setekh Wenut, you can either use a bow-charged shot or abilities that have tons of verticality (Kuki's burst, Raiden's burst, Kazuha's burst, etc).

Here are some options to easily clear Floor 12-2's second half in the Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss:

Furina + Yelan + Kokomi + Kazuha Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe Yoimiya + Zhongli + Yelan + Yunjin

Best teams for Floor 12 - Chamber 3

Floor 12-3 Enemy lineup (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss, Floor 12 - Chamber 3 will feature the following:

First half: Assault Specialist Mek - Ousia and Suppression Specialist Mek - Ousia

Assault Specialist Mek - Ousia and Suppression Specialist Mek - Ousia Second half: Aeonblight Drake

This chamber presents two waves of tank enemies of level 100, so using AoE teams that can deal consistent damage will prevail over others. Here are some options to use:

Alhaitham + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Navia + Zhongli + Bennett + Xiangling Raiden + Xingqiu + Xiangling + Bennett

Best characters to use in Floor 12-3 (Image via HoYoverse)

To defeat Aeonblight Drake in Chamber 3's second half, it is recommended to use a bow character to paralyze it in mid-air and bring it back to the surface. Here are some teams with at least one unit who excels at this:

Alhaitham + Xingqiu + Yelan + Kuki Lyney + Kazuha + Zhongli + Bennett Raiden + Yelan + Xiangling + Bennett

This is everything you need to know to clear Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss Floor 12.

