Best characters to build for Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact 4.4 is only a month away from being released on the official servers. Players are going through quite a dry patch this month, as nothing special has been offered alongside Navia and the Fontainian Film Festival. Hence, the entire community is excited for the next patch, which will introduce the Lantern Rite Festival, new characters, and locations.

This article focuses on one of the core contents of the game, Spiral Abyss, which will undergo a reset in the 4.4 update. The Spiral Abyss enemies and buffs were revealed a few days ago, showcasing the enemies taking the field on the 12th floor. Players will find the best characters suitable for the Spiral Abyss based on the enemies and the Abyssal Blessing.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

All recommended characters for Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss

Before going into the suitable characters for 4.4 Spiral Abyss, here is a list of all enemies on the 12th Floor, alongside the Abyssal Blessing:

12-1 First Half: Eremite Desert Clearwater, Eremite Sunfrost, Eremite Daythunder, Eremite Scorching Loremaster, Eremite Floral Rind Dancer, Eremite Stone Enchanter

Eremite Desert Clearwater, Eremite Sunfrost, Eremite Daythunder, Eremite Scorching Loremaster, Eremite Floral Rind Dancer, Eremite Stone Enchanter 12-1 Second Half: Setekh Wenut

Setekh Wenut 12-2 first half: Elemental Specters, Fontemer Aberrant, Abyss Electro Lecter, and Axe Mitachurl

Elemental Specters, Fontemer Aberrant, Abyss Electro Lecter, and Axe Mitachurl 12-2 second half: Ruin Serpent

Ruin Serpent 12-3 first half: Nobushi, Frostarm Lawachurl, Thunderhelm Lawachurl

Nobushi, Frostarm Lawachurl, Thunderhelm Lawachurl 12-3 second half: Aeonblight Drake

Aeonblight Drake Phase 1: Release shockwaves when healed.

Release shockwaves when healed. Phase 2: Character's falling attack power increases.

Typically, like past Blessings, v4.4 will resonate directly with the kit of a new character, who in this case is Xianyun/Cloud Retainer.

1) Xianyun

Xianyun in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Xianyun's elemental skill allows her to ascend into the air and fall to the ground while her burst focuses on healing her allies. These abilities can be synergized perfectly with the Abyssal Blessings on either half of the 12th floor. Every HP regeneration will trigger a shockwave, while the falling attack from the elemental skill will deal increased damage upon hit.

2) Xiao

Xiao in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Another character that can benefit highly from the 4.4 Spiral Abyssal Blessing is Xiao. He is the only playable unit that relies on plunge attacks through his elemental burst, allowing him to deal increased damage against enemies in the second half of the Spiral Abyss.

Xiao has been rumored to be getting a rerun alongside Cloud Retainer in 4.4. However, he seems to be coming in the second half of the update alongside Yae Miko.

3) Noelle

Noelle in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Beginners/F2P players can try their hand at Noelle, as most of her kit involves self-healing. Due to this, with each hit upon casting Noelle's elemental burst, she will be able to release the shockwave to clear out or damage enemies on the field. Noelle is pretty easy to build as well, requiring DEF stat, alongside a decent ratio of crit rate and damage.

4) Kokomi

Kokomi in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Another character recommended for 4.4 Spiral Abyss is Sangonomiya Kokomi. She is one the best off-field healers in the game currently, allowing on-field characters to tank some of the hardest hits from enemies. Hence, regardless of the amount of damage taken, Kokomi will ensure the activation of shockwaves every time.