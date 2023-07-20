Genshin Impact has finally announced the entire schedule for the second phase of the ongoing version 3.8, including the upcoming rerun banners. Phase II will begin on July 25, 2023, at 6 pm and last 21 days, ending on August 15, 2023. Both Kokomi and Wanderer's Event Wishes will feature some of the best 4-star units in the game.

The signature weapons of both 5-star units will also return to the Epitome Invocation Event Wish for a limited period of time. At the same time, the banner will feature a couple of good F2P weapons as well. Genshin Impact players can find all the details about version 3.8 Phase II banners in this article.

Genshin Impact 3.8 Phase II Character Event Wishes announced

Phase II of the Genshin Impact 3.8 update is set to begin on July 25, 2023, at 6 pm. Here is a list of all the characters that will be in the upcoming Event Wishes:

Sangonomiya Kokomi (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Wanderer (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Rosaria (4-star Cryo)

(4-star Cryo) Faruzan (4-star Anemo)

(4-star Anemo) Yanfei (4-star Pyro)

Wanderer will receive his first rerun banner in a few days. He is an amazing Anemo DPS unit and also a good pick to use for exploration, so travelers who missed him on his debut can try their luck once again. Meanwhile, Kokomi is set to get her third rerun banner. She is one of the best Hydro supports and arguably the best healer in Genshin Impact, making her one of the best pulls in the game.

The featured 4-star units in Phase II banners are also pretty good. Faruzan is currently the best Anemo support unit, albeit she needs higher constellations to bring out her full potential. Meanwhile, Rosaria is a good Cryo support and battery. Finally, Yanfei is a Pyro unit and is a main DPS unit, unlike the previous two. While she may not be the best Pyro DPS in Genshin Impact, she does her job pretty well.

Genshin Impact 3.8 Phase II Weapon Banner

Kokomi and Wanderer's signature weapons will be on rate up (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the weapons that will be featured in Phase II Epitome Invocation Wishes:

Everlasting Moonglow (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Tulaytullah's Remembrance (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Wine and Song (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) Lion's Roar (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) The Bell (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Dragon's Bane (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Favonius Warbow (4-star Bow)

Everlasting Moonglow is Kokomi's best weapon and is arguably the best Catalyst for healers. That said, there are some good F2P choices, so this 5-star weapon is not a must-pull item. At the same time, Wanderer's signature weapon Tulaytullah's Remembrance, will also receive a huge drop rate boost for the entire duration of version 3.8 Phase II. It is a good weapon, but then there are better options.

Meanwhile, the 4-star weapon line-up is also decent. It features a few good items, such as Lion's Roar, Dragon's Bane, and Favonius Warbow. Travelers can try pulling for these weapons if they don't have a copy yet.