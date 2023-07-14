Genshin Impact 3.8 Wanderer and Kokomi banner weapons, characters, 4-stars, and release date countdown

Wanderer and Kokomi's banners for Genshin Impact 3.8 will launch at 6 pm (server time) on July 25, 2023. Much of the content for these upcoming Event Wishes has already been leaked. While such details are subject to change, these types of reveals from reliable leakers usually tend to be accurate. Hence, it may be in a player's interest to see what's going on with the latest news.

Countdowns for the following Event Wishes will also be provided near the end of this article. Note that such embeds are solely for the start of the upcoming banners, and there will be three of them for each server. Let's start with the main leaks detailing the upcoming characters and weapons that will be featured soon.

Genshin Impact 3.8 Wanderer and Kokomi banners

Note: These leaks are subject to change.

According to the above leak, Faruzan, Yan Fei, and Rosaria will be the featured 4-stars for Wanderer and Kokomi's upcoming banners in Genshin Impact 3.8. Fans of these 4-stars can try to max out their Constellations during these Event Wishes. For reference, here is the last time every character from the above image was featured:

Wanderer: December 7, 2022 - December 27, 2022

Kokomi: September 9, 2022 - September 27, 2022

Faruzan: December 7, 2022 - December 27, 2022

Yanfei: December 7, 2022 - December 27, 2022

Rosaria: December 27, 2022 - January 17, 2023

It's been several months since any of these characters were featured. Players could always get the 4-star units at any other time thereafter, but the 5-stars are only available to pull when their Event Wishes are live. Let's look closer at the weapon leaks in the next section of this article.

Leaked weapon banner for the second half of Genshin Impact 3.8

According to leaker hxg, the following weapons will appear on the upcoming Epitome Invocation:

Tulaytullah's Remembrance (5-star Catalyst)

Everlasting Moonglow (5-star Catalyst)

Lion's Roar (4-star Sword)

Dragon's Bane (4-star Polearm)

The Bell (4-star Claymore)

Wine and Song (4-star Catalyst)

Favonius Warbow (4-star Bow)

This Epitome Invocation will be live in the second half of Genshin Impact 3.8 alongside Wanderer and Kokomi's personal banners.

Countdowns

Every server is getting the upcoming banners at different times. The Asian server will get Wanderer and Kokomi's banners before the European and American playerbases. This also means Klee and Eula's Event Wishes will end the soonest for them.

The above countdown is for the European players wondering when the next banners will go live. It happens seven hours after the Asian server receives them but six hours before the American playerbase can access the new Event Wishes.

Finally, this countdown is for the American server. The time shown here will tick down to 0, indicating when players can finally summon Wanderer or Kokomi. This particular countdown shows the last server that will be able to receive the new Event Wishes.

Those who plan to skip these Genshin Impact 3.8 banners can do so, but hopefully, the above countdowns helped those who wanted to get Wanderer, Kokomi, or their weapons. For those curious, Version 4.0 is expected to launch on August 16, 2023, which is when the next wave of Event Wishes will go live.

