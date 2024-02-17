Most used characters in Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss Phase 2

Spiral Abyss is the toughest content in Genshin Impact, and certain characters perform better than others in this aspect of the game. While characters like Furina and Nahida continue to dominate the meta and consistently see high usage, new units like Xianyun have also seen great success in the latest iteration of Spiral Abyss.

The character and team usage of Spiral Abyss generally changes with each cycle, and recent data shared by @hxg_diluc has revealed the units with the highest pick rate. Without further ado, let's take a look at the most popular characters of Genshin Impact's 4.4 Spiral Abyss Phase 2.

7 most popular characters in Genshin Impact 4.4 Spiral Abyss (Phase 2) as per player survey

Expand Tweet

@hxg_diluc has shared the character and team usage rate for Genshin Impact's 4.4 Spiral Abyss, as gathered from a player survey. The information comes courtesy of the YShelper app and is compiled from a sample size of 162231 users. It provides insight into the most popular characters of the recent Abyss cycle.

Here are the most used characters in 4.4 Spiral Abyss:

Furina (5-star Hydro) 84.3% Nahida (5-star Dendro) 71.2% Neuvillette (5-star Hydro) 69.8% Zhongli (5-star Geo) 68.2% Yelan (5-star Hydro) 65.7% Kazuha (5-star Anemo) 65.7% Baizhu (5-star Dendro) 53.1%

Similar to 4.3 Spiral Abyss, Furina and Nahida are at the top of the list, mostly due to their versatility and support benefits. Both of these characters have a usage rate of 84.3% and 71.2%, respectively, and can deal immense off-field damage to assist the main DPS.

Neuvillette is the sole DPS character in the top seven. Boasting a usage rate of 69.8%, he is beloved by the community and is the most reliable option to defeat enemies. Moreover, his team with Furina, Kazuha, and Baizhu is the third most used team composition in the 4.4 Spiral Abyss.

Neuvillette is closely followed by Zhongli, who has a usage rate of 68.2%, and Yelan and Kaedehara Kazuha, with 65.7% each. All three of them are exceptional support units who excel at their roles as shielder, sub-DPS, and buffer, respectively.

The seventh most used character is Baizhu, with 53.1%. Due to his healing abilities and Dendro element, he is highly suitable for certain team comps.

How popular was the newest character Xianyun in Spiral Abyss?

The most used teams on v4.4 Spiral Abyss (Image via YShelper)

Released in version 4.4, Xianyun, a.k.a. Cloud Retainer, has seen high success in Genshin Impact's latest Spiral Abyss. She has a usage rate of 50.5% and is in eighth place after Baizhu.

Due to bonuses that favored Anemo characters, her team with Xiao, Furina, and Faruzan has also been the most used team composition, with a 43.2% pick rate.

For more information and updates regarding the game, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.