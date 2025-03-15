The Steam Spring Sale 2025 has arrived, and if you're looking for the best sports game deals, this is the perfect time to grab some heavy hitters at massive discounts. From football and basketball to high-speed F1 racing, there’s something for every sports fan. The sale ends on March 20, 2025.

Here are the standout best sports game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025 you shouldn’t miss.

EA Sports FC 25 and other best sports game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025

1) EA Sports FC 25 – $20.99 (70% Off)

Son and Can in EA Sports FC 25 (Image via Electronic Arts)

If you’re still playing EA Sports FC 24, now’s the time to upgrade. EA Sports FC 25 builds on last year’s changes, adding more tactical depth, smarter AI, and a revamped FC IQ system that lets you control team strategies like never before. Whether you're setting up fluid formations or assigning specific player roles, the game now feels more in line with real-world tactics.

5v5 Rush Mode replaces VOLTA, bringing a new way to enjoy quick, arcade-style football. Goalkeepers also get more customization with new PlayStyles, making their movements and reactions feel more varied.

Of course, all the major leagues are here, from the UEFA Champions League to the Saudi Pro League. Whether you’re chasing European glory or dominating in domestic competitions, there’s no shortage of content. At $20.99, this is a steal.

2) NBA 2K25 – $20.99 (70% Off)

A still from NBA 2K25 (Image via 2K)

NBA 2K25 continues the franchise’s push for realism with an upgraded ProPlay system, adding 9,000 new animations from real NBA footage. If you’ve ever wanted to mimic your favorite player’s moves with near-perfect accuracy, this is the closest you’ll get. The dribble engine and defensive movement system have also been reworked, making gameplay feel smoother than ever.

MyCareer introduces two affiliations — Rise and Elite — each with unique courts and themes. With 72 different takeovers and 14 takeover abilities, there’s more variety in player development, keeping things fresh in the long run. Whether you're playing online or grinding through the career mode, NBA 2K25 is good to play with.

3) F1 24 – $10.49 (85% Off)

Changing tyres in F1 24 (Image via Electronic Arts)

For racing fans, F1 24 is easily one of the best deals in the Steam Spring Sale 2025. While some players have criticized the handling model and AI, the game makes up for it with a revamped career mode, allowing you to play as any current F1 driver, as well as select Formula 2 and retired legends.

The mid-race objectives system adds an extra layer of challenge, giving you tasks like defending a position or hitting a lap target for extra rewards. F1 World has also expanded, introducing the Fanzone mode, where you can contribute fan points to teams and drivers. The lack of Braking Point story mode might be a letdown, but if you’re into competitive racing, F1 24 at just $10.49 is a good option.

4) Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – $9.59 at (-84%)

A still from Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (Image via BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

For those who prefer an arcade-style football game, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions brings the anime’s high-energy action to the pitch. With Episode Tsubasa, you can relive the anime storyline, while Episode New Hero lets you create your own player and build them up through an international tournament.

Ad

Unlike traditional football sims, this game leans into super-powered moves, making it more about fun than realism. The online and offline multiplayer modes ensure you’ll have plenty to do even after finishing the story. If you want a different kind of football experience, keep an eye on its Steam Spring Sale 2025 discount.

Aside from the aforementioned titles, more sports game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025 are provided below:

