Best Squad Busters characters to use in the Royal World

The Royal World in Squad Busters starts from the 35th level of the Squad Journey and stays until the 59th level. Players can unlock six new characters, two new spells and five new battle mods on this map. The region has spike panels that damage characters and stun them.

Building a good squad with powerful characters that complement each other is recommended to win the maximum number of battles in the Royal World.

This article lists the best characters to use in the Royal World of Squad Busters.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

What are the best characters for Royal World in Squad Busters?

1) Royale King

Royale King deploys Royal Recruits after opening a chest (Image via Supercell)

Royale King is one of the best characters in Squad Busters. Players can unlock the Epic defender once they reach the Royal World. The character has a special ability that allows him to deploy Royal Recruits upon opening a chest.

Baby Royale King has 3000 health and deals 115 damage. His super evolution grants a special Royal Delivery Spell that can deploy an Elite Recruit.

Fusion Royale King has increased health of 9000, deals 230 damage, and deploys giant Royal Recruits.

2) Wizard

Baby Wizard gives a random spell to the squad (Image via Supercell)

Wizard is one of the best attackers that can be unlocked in the Royal World of Squad Busters. He can damage multiple characters with a single attack. His baby evolution has 1300 health, deals 120 damage, and grants a random spell to the squad.

Classic Wizard gives the squad the ability to hold two spells at once, while the Ultra evolution gets a special spell from every busted boss monster.

Fusion Wizard grants an extra spell to the squad, deals 240 damage, and has massive 3500 health.

3) Pam

Super Pam gets a special Heal Station Spell (Image via Supercell)

Pam is one of the best healers that players can use in the Royal World of Squad Busters. She builds a heal station immediately after opening a chest.

Baby Pam has 1850 health and deals 170 damage. Her classic evolution’s heal station emits a heal surge when destroyed. This heal surge boosts the health of the squad.

Super Pam has a special Heal Station Spell that can deploy an opponent's heal station anywhere on the map.

4) Trader

Baby Trader gives two additional gems for every fifteen coins (Image via Supercell)

Trader is a supplier who gets his origin from Clash of Clans. He can be unlocked in the Royal World. The character gives the squad two additional gems for every 15 coins collected in battle.

Baby Trader has 2050 health and deals 100 damage. His classic evolution heals the squad when giving away additional gems. Super Trader gives three additional gems for every 15 coins collected.

Fusion Trader has massive 6150 health and can be used as a defender to protect all squad members.

5) Mortis

Baby Mortis revives three busted monsters in the squad (Image via Supercell)

Mortis is an all-rounder who can be used both offensively and defensively in the Royal World of Squad Busters. He gets his origin from Brawl Stars and has a special ability that revives three busted monsters in the squad.

Baby Mortis has 2250 health and deals 175 damage. His classic evolution transforms revived monsters into Bats to easily attack ground units.

Super Mortis revives four busted monsters in the squad.

