5 best starting cars in Forza Motorsport

The highly anticipated release of Forza Motorsport 2023 is just on the horizon, and it's set to deliver an incredibly authentic racing gameplay experience. Enthusiasts of both sports and racing games are waiting for its launch, as the game pledges to elevate the racing game experience to new heights. Forza Motorsport 2023 will introduce a range of innovative gameplay features and an extensive array of vehicles to choose from. Additionally, players will have the freedom to customize their cars as per their driving preferences.

While Forza Motorsport offers a diverse array of gameplay elements, certain cars stand out as offering a truly enjoyable gaming experience. Amidst the hundreds of available options, there are a select few that excel in terms of performance and power, giving players a significant advantage in races against their rivals. This article highlights the top five cars to kickstart your journey in Forza Motorsport.

Toyota GR Supra 2020 and the four other best starting cars in Forza Motorsport

1) Hyundai Veloster N Forza Edition

The Hyundai Veloster N Forza Edition stands out as an excellent option for newcomers to Forza Motorsport, thanks to its impressive speed and highly responsive braking system during races. Its user-friendly handling makes it a top choice, as it ensures a smooth driving experience without the complications associated with other vehicles.

When you're behind the wheel of the Hyundai Veloster, you'll notice that it maintains its balance effortlessly on the track, even during sharp turns. Additionally, as you accelerate, you'll find it easy to outpace your fellow racers on the circuit of Forza Motorsport.

2) Toyota GR Supra 2020

Another suitable car for the tracks is the 2020 edition of the Toyota GR Supra. It provides an excellent driving experience on the racetrack, and one of its standout features is its impeccable balance. When navigating sharp turns on the track, the Toyota GR Supra allows for easy handling.

Additionally, its braking response is impressive; even when you need to apply the brakes while overspeeding, the car maintains its speed without compromising its grip.

3) Subaru 2022 BRZ

If you're in search of a high-performance car that excels in terms of speed, the 2022 Subaru BRZ is an excellent choice. It not only delivers impressive speed and performance but also improves your chances of winning races. Thanks to its exceptional speed, you can effortlessly execute drifts while driving it.

Unlike some other cars that may experience rear body instability and veer off the track when braking, especially during turns, the Subaru 2022 BRZ stands apart by allowing you to drift with ease while maintaining the car's balance, ensuring that the rear body remains stable and doesn't lose control when you apply the brakes.

4) Chevrolet Corvette Racing C8.R

The Chevrolet Corvette Racing C8.R is a formidable presence on the racetrack. As soon as you press the accelerator, you'll experience its remarkable speed. Despite its impressive velocity, it also boasts exceptional braking capabilities that respond swiftly. Its smooth driving performance makes it overtake competitors on the track easily. One of its standout features is its exceptional handling, providing a more enjoyable driving experience in the first person mode.

5) Honda LA 73 Civic

The body design of the Honda LA 73 Civic is impressive, particularly for racing purposes in Forza Motorsport. Its spoilers effectively reduce air resistance, allowing it to achieve an ideal speed. What sets this car apart is its sturdy tires that provide exceptional stability, ensuring that the vehicle stays firmly on the track.

Furthermore, the Honda LA 73 Civic performs admirably even in wet track conditions. So, if you find yourself facing rainy weather challenges, rest assured that choosing the Honda LA 73 Civic will yield excellent results on the racetrack.