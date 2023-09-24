5 best cars in the Rule The Streets playlist in The Crew Motorfest

The Crew Motorfest delivers an authentic racing gameplay experience with an extensive selection of vehicles and events. These events encompass diverse challenges, each tailored to specific vehicle categories. Essentially, the game empowers players to select their preferred driving segments when choosing vehicles.

The car collection is both impressive and diverse in terms of options. While there is a substantial number to choose from, certain vehicles stand out as well-suited for conquering challenges effectively.

The Crew Motorfest introduces several Playlists featuring various challenges. When delving into the Rule The Streets Playlist, the key is to prioritize speed while thoughtfully selecting a vehicle. Navigating the streets poses a distinct challenge compared to racing on a closed circuit, as unexpected vehicles may cross your path, and a single error can steer you off course, complicating your objectives.

This article highlights the top five cars within The Crew Motorfest's Rule The Streets Playlist.

The Crew Motorfest: Lancer Evo X and the four best cars in the Rule The Streets playlist

1) Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

When navigating the streets of The Crew Motorfest, achieving the ideal balance is crucial, and in this aspect, the Ferrari F12 Berlinetta emerges as the ideal selection. This vehicle boasts exceptional ease of control when accelerating, and its standout feature lies in maintaining stability during drifts without losing control entirely.

The braking system delivers reliable and gratifying responsiveness, enhancing the overall driving experience. Furthermore, while accelerating, the Ferrari F12 Berlinetta offers smooth handling during cornering. In short, its impeccable braking performance and outstanding responsiveness during drifting and cornering render it the ultimate choice.

2) Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 2020

In terms of speed and performance, the 2020 Shelby GT500 is perfectly suited for street racing. This American muscle car can outshine its competitors with its remarkable speed and high-powered performance. Its muscular body design maintains stability even when accelerating, ensuring an ideal balance on the racetrack.

Handling the GT500 is comfortable, and its responsiveness on the track is exceptional. When you unleash its full potential, you'll experience the sheer energy that the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 generates, making you feel as though you're taming a true beast on wheels.

3) Bugatti Centodieci 2019

The 2019 Bugatti Centodieci edition delivers an astonishing level of driving performance. Even when cruising at regular speeds, it offers an exhilarating driving experience. If your goal is to excel in hypercar racing, this car is the ultimate choice. Its handling is highly precise, and when you unleash its power, you'll feel the thunder within.

Additionally, its responsive braking system ensures quick stops when needed. In summary, its sound, design, and performance collectively make it the perfect option for competitive racing.

4) Lancer Evo X

The Crew Motorfest offers drifting challenges, and the Lancer Evo X is an ideal choice for conquering these challenges effortlessly. This car excels not only in drifting but also in high-speed performance. What sets it apart is its ability to maintain body angles while drifting at high speeds, allowing you to earn points and execute combos with ease when driving the Lancer Evo X.

5) Audi R8 V10 SPYDER 2021

The 2021 edition of the Audi R8 V10 Spyder impresses with its remarkable speed on the track. Its handling delivers a seamless driving experience, allowing for effortless control even while executing drifts.

In terms of performance, what truly sets it apart is its ability to maintain speed without compromise when applying brakes and its rapid responsiveness in tight turns. Additionally, its captivating body design enhances its presence on the road, making it even more enticing to behold.