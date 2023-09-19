The Crew Motorfest trophy guide: How to unlock all achievements

The Crew Motorfest offers a variety of content, including different circuits called playlists. Through these, you can enjoy the paradisiacal landscapes of Hawaii, learn about the power of electric cars, drive vintage cars, or show off your vehicle inspired by the Japanese style. If that is not enough, the developers have included a reward system that allows the most loyal players to stand out from the crowd and take on new challenges.

While many gamers earn these rewards by chance as they play the game, others prefer to know what the requirements are beforehand. That’s why we made a list of all the Achievements you can unlock in The Crew Motorfest and what you need to do to get them.

All trophies and achievements in The Crew Motorfest and how to unlock them

Electric Odyssey is an easy playlist in The Crew Motorfest (Image via Ubisoft)

While playing any of the playlists in The Crew Motorfest, you can unlock different trophies, whether you play the game on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation. The total number of rewards is 50, and they are divided into 42 bronze, five silver, and three gold trophies. For PlayStation players, there's one more—the prestigious platinum trophy.

Many of the trophies can be earned by simply following each of the playlists presented in the game. This mode offers several themed circuits that can include everything from racing to completing certain tasks on the map. However, The Crew Motorfest also focuses on the social aspect of the game through the use of online modes like the Demolition Royale and Grand Race modes.

Below is the list of each category with its trophies and what you need to unlock them:

Bronze trophies

The Big League: Complete 15 Motorfest Events

Aloha e na hoa!: Complete your Motorfest welcome for the first time

Setting the Stage: Complete a Playlist for the first time

Cars, Bikes, Rides, and Good Vibes: Complete 6 Playlists

Take the Wheel: Win 5 custom events

Passion Project: Spend 1 Million Bucks

Gearhead vs Collector: Own 30 vehicles

Build Different: Own a vehicle in 10 different vehicle categories

A e s t h e t i c: Complete 20 Photo Ops

MotorFeats Madness: Perform 31 different Motorfest Feats

Blink and You’ll Miss It: Use the fast travel feature for the first time

Madcap: Chain a 15 actions combo with Dynamic Freestyle

Luck is Part of Talent: Find and open a Treasure

Parade Lap: Travel 40 kilometers (25 miles) anywhere in Hawaii

Oahu Sights: Takes 3 photos in the same session

Pele Shout-Out: Reach the summit of the volcano with a ground vehicle

English Bunt: Fly under 5 different bridges in the same session

Local Luxuries: Stay still for 1 minute on the beach in front of the Royal Hawaiin Hotel

Ensnare the Sun: Fly as high as possible

French Toast: Perform a donut move in the Ubisoft logo

Pack Mentality: Join, or form a Crew

The Crew Too!: Complete a custom event with a Crew of 4 players

Custo-Mine: Fully customize one vehicle (visual parts and livery)

Look At Us Go: Drive or fly 5 kilometers in formation with a Crew member, in the same session

Grand Ambitions: Participate in a Grand Race event

The Ascent: Complete a Summit Contest event

I’ve Got a Crash on You: Participate in a Demolition Royale event

That’ll Buff Right Out: Destroy 3 vehicles in Demolition Royale

Rear View Mirror Smile: Overtake 12 players in the Grand Race

Steal the Show: Submit 1 vehicle to the Custom show

Everyone is a Critic: Vote for 5 cars in the Custom show

Doghouse Days: Transform into a monster truck twice in a single game of Demolition Royale

Dai-Go-Go-Go!: Win by completing the event without hitting a wall, or track limits, driving in Ebisu Style

Smooth Sea /= Skilled Sailor: Complete a Speedtrap instance with a boat

Sweet Tooth: Fly through the “Rule the Streets” inflatable donut with a plane

Shaken, Not Stirred: Equip your avatar with the casual tuxedo and drive an Aston Martin car

Kane Limits: Try to leave Hawaii (boat or plane) by reaching the limit of the map

… We Don’t Need Roads: Reach 88 MPH (142 Km/H) with the Delorean DMC-12 and use the rewind feature

Oahu Mindfulness: Stay in a meet car for 10 seconds or more

Mistakes Were Made…: Use up the rewind feature fully 1 time

Unholy Pizza: Perform a donut move around the pineapple shop

Where’s Down: Chain two bike backflips while in the air and use fast fav with a plane, before reaching the ground

Silver trophies

Can’t Dodge This Challenger: Complete 30 Challenges

That Pono Feeling: Spend 24 Hours in The Crew Motorfest

Fan Favorite: Reach maximum level on one vehicle

Walk of Fame: Become a Motorfest Legend for the first time

Leagues Above: Complete 5 events in Main Stage Mode

Gold trophies

Main Stage Headliner: Complete all three timelines on the Motorfest Main Stage

Festival Fanfare: Reach Level 15

Not so Lonely at the Top: Complete all activities of a Summit Contest

Platinum trophy (PlayStation only)

Motorfest Alumni: Unlock all The Crew Motorfest Trophies

To win these trophies, you need to plan your game strategy well. You can start by accumulating resources and unlocking cars in easier playlists, like Electric Odyssey. Another good idea is to use the Hawaii Scenic Tour circuit to complete some of the easier challenges.

One recommendation is to participate in the seasons and events proposed by The Crew Motorfest online. Just make sure you choose one of the best starting cars in the game.