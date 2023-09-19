The Crew Motorfest trophy guide: How to unlock all achievements

The Crew Motorfest offers a variety of content, including different circuits called playlists. Through these, you can enjoy the paradisiacal landscapes of Hawaii, learn about the power of electric cars, drive vintage cars, or show off your vehicle inspired by the Japanese style. If that is not enough, the developers have included a reward system that allows the most loyal players to stand out from the crowd and take on new challenges.
While many gamers earn these rewards by chance as they play the game, others prefer to know what the requirements are beforehand. That’s why we made a list of all the Achievements you can unlock in The Crew Motorfest and what you need to do to get them.
All trophies and achievements in The Crew Motorfest and how to unlock them
While playing any of the playlists in The Crew Motorfest, you can unlock different trophies, whether you play the game on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation. The total number of rewards is 50, and they are divided into 42 bronze, five silver, and three gold trophies. For PlayStation players, there's one more—the prestigious platinum trophy.
Many of the trophies can be earned by simply following each of the playlists presented in the game. This mode offers several themed circuits that can include everything from racing to completing certain tasks on the map. However, The Crew Motorfest also focuses on the social aspect of the game through the use of online modes like the Demolition Royale and Grand Race modes.
Below is the list of each category with its trophies and what you need to unlock them:
Bronze trophies
- The Big League: Complete 15 Motorfest Events
- Aloha e na hoa!: Complete your Motorfest welcome for the first time
- Setting the Stage: Complete a Playlist for the first time
- Cars, Bikes, Rides, and Good Vibes: Complete 6 Playlists
- Take the Wheel: Win 5 custom events
- Passion Project: Spend 1 Million Bucks
- Gearhead vs Collector: Own 30 vehicles
- Build Different: Own a vehicle in 10 different vehicle categories
- A e s t h e t i c: Complete 20 Photo Ops
- MotorFeats Madness: Perform 31 different Motorfest Feats
- Blink and You’ll Miss It: Use the fast travel feature for the first time
- Madcap: Chain a 15 actions combo with Dynamic Freestyle
- Luck is Part of Talent: Find and open a Treasure
- Parade Lap: Travel 40 kilometers (25 miles) anywhere in Hawaii
- Oahu Sights: Takes 3 photos in the same session
- Pele Shout-Out: Reach the summit of the volcano with a ground vehicle
- English Bunt: Fly under 5 different bridges in the same session
- Local Luxuries: Stay still for 1 minute on the beach in front of the Royal Hawaiin Hotel
- Ensnare the Sun: Fly as high as possible
- French Toast: Perform a donut move in the Ubisoft logo
- Pack Mentality: Join, or form a Crew
- The Crew Too!: Complete a custom event with a Crew of 4 players
- Custo-Mine: Fully customize one vehicle (visual parts and livery)
- Look At Us Go: Drive or fly 5 kilometers in formation with a Crew member, in the same session
- Grand Ambitions: Participate in a Grand Race event
- The Ascent: Complete a Summit Contest event
- I’ve Got a Crash on You: Participate in a Demolition Royale event
- That’ll Buff Right Out: Destroy 3 vehicles in Demolition Royale
- Rear View Mirror Smile: Overtake 12 players in the Grand Race
- Steal the Show: Submit 1 vehicle to the Custom show
- Everyone is a Critic: Vote for 5 cars in the Custom show
- Doghouse Days: Transform into a monster truck twice in a single game of Demolition Royale
- Dai-Go-Go-Go!: Win by completing the event without hitting a wall, or track limits, driving in Ebisu Style
- Smooth Sea /= Skilled Sailor: Complete a Speedtrap instance with a boat
- Sweet Tooth: Fly through the “Rule the Streets” inflatable donut with a plane
- Shaken, Not Stirred: Equip your avatar with the casual tuxedo and drive an Aston Martin car
- Kane Limits: Try to leave Hawaii (boat or plane) by reaching the limit of the map
- … We Don’t Need Roads: Reach 88 MPH (142 Km/H) with the Delorean DMC-12 and use the rewind feature
- Oahu Mindfulness: Stay in a meet car for 10 seconds or more
- Mistakes Were Made…: Use up the rewind feature fully 1 time
- Unholy Pizza: Perform a donut move around the pineapple shop
- Where’s Down: Chain two bike backflips while in the air and use fast fav with a plane, before reaching the ground
Silver trophies
- Can’t Dodge This Challenger: Complete 30 Challenges
- That Pono Feeling: Spend 24 Hours in The Crew Motorfest
- Fan Favorite: Reach maximum level on one vehicle
- Walk of Fame: Become a Motorfest Legend for the first time
- Leagues Above: Complete 5 events in Main Stage Mode
Gold trophies
- Main Stage Headliner: Complete all three timelines on the Motorfest Main Stage
- Festival Fanfare: Reach Level 15
- Not so Lonely at the Top: Complete all activities of a Summit Contest
Platinum trophy (PlayStation only)
- Motorfest Alumni: Unlock all The Crew Motorfest Trophies
To win these trophies, you need to plan your game strategy well. You can start by accumulating resources and unlocking cars in easier playlists, like Electric Odyssey. Another good idea is to use the Hawaii Scenic Tour circuit to complete some of the easier challenges.
One recommendation is to participate in the seasons and events proposed by The Crew Motorfest online. Just make sure you choose one of the best starting cars in the game.