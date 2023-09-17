5 best playlists that you should attempt first in The Crew Motorfest

The Crew Motorfest revolves around its 15 organized playlists containing creative-themed events connected with various cars and manufacturers, and the different aspects of auto culture. Each playlist contains between 6-10 main events, plus side quests that include a scenic tour with a photo opportunity. Ivory Tower made sure to incorporate unique and exciting playlist themes in its latest open-world driving game.

The Crew Motorfest lets you explore the beautiful Hawaiian island of O'ahu. With its detailed maps, varied car selection, thrilling races, and creative challenges, racing fans are in for a treat. We've seen each playlist in action and here are the five best ones to start with.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Hawaii Scenic Tour and four other best starting The Crew Motorfest playlists

1) Hawaii Scenic Tour

The Hawaii Scenic Tour is the perfect playlist for beginners (Image via Ivory Tower)

The Crew Motorfest's Hawaii Scenic Tour playlist is highly recommended for players who want to acquire valuable and practical rewards. This is especially those who haven't played The Crew 2 and couldn't use the collection transfer to carry over their boats and planes from the predecessor.

This playlist grants the Proto Offshore MK2 powerboat and the Northrop Grumman F4U Corsair plane to players who completed the Explorers of Moana and Kingdom of Lani events, respectively. Acquiring these prizes will help them easily explore the game when they proceed to the next playlist.

Aside from gaining amazing rewards, players will also be able to drive around part of the island. They will get to enjoy the scenic view of the towns and beaches as a bonus when they choose to explore the Hawaii Scenic Tour playlist.

2) Vintage Garage

Ride iconic cars with the Vintage Garage playlist (Image via Ivory Tower)

The Vintage Garage in The Crew Motorfest isn't just a racing playlist; it's a journey back in time to the golden age of automobiles. This playlist immerses players in the nostalgia of the 1950s and beyond, where classic cars ruled the roads.

Each race is a step back in time as players get behind the wheel of iconic vehicles that have left an indelible mark on automotive history. Whether it's the raw power of a '69 Ford Mustang Boss 429, or the hefty price tag of Cadillac Eldorado Brougham, they'll have the opportunity to experience the charm of these vintage classics.

The races in this playlist strip away modern conveniences like the mini-map and HUD, transporting them to an era where drivers relied on their instincts and the roar of their engines.

3) Made in Japan

Experience nighttime racing in the Made in Japan playlist (Image via Ivory Tower)

The Made in Japan playlist in The Crew Motorfest lets you experience the intense car culture in Japan with its nighttime races, and is perfect for players seeking high-octane thrills. In this playlist, they must follow a quest to discover five elusive dragon collectibles hidden within the Japanese Temples scattered across the expansive game map.

This exciting feature adds an extra layer of challenge and excitement to the gameplay, encouraging exploration and a deeper connection with the game world. It features seven races and completing all these will reward you with the Toyota Supra.

4) Electric Odyssey

This playlist in The Crew Motorfest showcases contemporary cars (Image via Ivory Tower)

The Electric Odyssey playlist in the game focuses on contemporary cars and their innovative features. It showcases the shift towards energy-efficient and sustainable vehicles in the automotive industry. In this playlist, players can drive all-electric supercars, participate in exciting races, complete challenges, and even compete with traditional cars.

This playlist offers a unique and refreshing racing experience that highlights the emergence of eco-friendly vehicles. If you're interested in modern cars and the transition to electric mobility, the Electric Odyssey playlist is perfect for you. Get a Lotus Ejiva Pure Edition by completing all seven races.

5) 911 Legacy A Porsche Story

Honor one of the famous car brands in this playlist (Image via Ivory Tower)

The 911 Legacy: A Porsche Story playlist in The Crew Motorfest serves as a tribute to the esteemed automobile manufacturer Porsche, commemorating their 75-year journey. This specially crafted playlist pays homage to the iconic Porsche 911, a true legend in the world of automotive engineering.

Catering to the preferences of street racing enthusiasts, it offers a diverse array of exhilarating racing events, including the Hypercar race, Rally Raid, and Grand Prix, ensuring an action-packed experience for players. In this playlist, players are tasked with uncovering nine prized 911 collection trophies hidden within the enchanting harbors of the tropical paradise.