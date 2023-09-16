5 best cars in the Vintage Garage playlist in The Crew Motorfest

The Crew Motorfest is the newest addition to the racing video game genre. It has a wide range of famous cars for players to enjoy. The title offers 15 different playlists, each with its own series of racing challenges that explore different aspects of car culture. One exciting playlist is the Vintage Garage, which transports players back to the 1950s to experience classic vintage cars.

The Vintage Garage playlist features eight races and seven cars. What makes these races unique is that they don't have a heads-up display (HUD) or a mini-map, providing a more old-school racing experience.

Here are the five best cars in the Vintage Garage playlist.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ferrari F40 and other amazing cars in the Vintage Garage Playlist in The Crew Motorfest

1) Ford Mustang Boss 429

This Vintage Garage car is a great starting vehicle in The Crew Motorfest (Image via Ubisoft Ivory Tower)

The 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 is a classic American muscle car produced by Ford from 1969 to 1970. It is famous for its rarity, especially the '69 model, which had only 859 units produced out of a total of 1359. The vehicle packs a powerful 7.0L 429 cubic inch V8 engine that can generate an impressive 375 horsepower at 5,200 RPM.

If you're looking for a combination of speed and muscle, the Ford Mustang Boss 429 is an excellent choice. It may be a bit challenging to handle in sharp turns due to its weight, but its incredible speed more than makes up for it, which is what really matters.

2) Nissan Fairlady Z

Nissan Fairlady Z in The Crew Motorfest (Image via Ubisoft Ivory Tower)

One of the best cars in the Vintage Garage playlist is the 1970 Nissan Fairlady Z 432, a Japanese three-door coupe sports car manufactured by Nissan from 1969 to 1972.

The Nissan Fairlady Z 432, in particular, is a high-performance variant of the Nissan/Datsun 240Z and boasts slightly better performance than the Nissan 240ZG Grande. This vintage car is powered by a 2.0L Nissan S20 DOHC inline-six engine, which delivers a robust 160 horsepower at 7,000 revolutions per minute.

3) Ferrari F40

The Ferrari F20 is an iconic car boasting top-tier speeds (Image via Ubisoft Ivory Tower)

The Crew Motorfest has brought back one of the most iconic Ferrari cars, which can be found in the Vintage Garage playlist. This Ferrari was in production from 1987 to 1992 and holds the distinction of being the last car to receive personal approval from Enzo Ferrari himself, just before his passing in 1988.

As for the vehicle's performance, it's a true supercar, boasting an impressive top speed of 201 mph, making it a speed demon on the race track. Additionally, it has a relatively lightweight design, with a total weight of 2723 lb, and packs a powerful punch with 478 BHP under the hood.

4) Ferrari 365

The Ferrari 365 GTB4 Competizione in The Crew Motorfest (Image via Ubisoft Ivory Tower)

Another iconic Ferrari car is back in The Crew Motorfest Vintage Garage playlist. The 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB4 Competizione is an Italian touring car that takes its roots from the original Ferrari 365 GTB4, specifically designed for competition and racing.

This vehicle achieved great success in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans race during the early 1970s, solidifying its place in racing history.

Under the hood, the 365 GTB4 Competizione packs the same 4.4L engine as its standard counterparts but with some enhancements that result in more horsepower compared to the regular 365 GTB4 model.

5) Cadillac Eldorado Brougham

This famous luxurious car is returning to The Crew Motorfest (Image via Ubisoft Ivory Tower)

Of course, the Vintage Playlist won't be complete without the famous Cadillac Eldorado Brougham, a very fancy car in the '60s. Known for its opulence, it came with a hefty price tag, exceeding $13,000 during its time. To put that into perspective, this cost was more than twice that of the standard Eldorado model

This vehicle holds a special place in automotive history due to its rarity, with only a limited number ever produced. While it may not top the performance charts in the playlist, its iconic status alone makes it a must-play in The Crew Motorfest.