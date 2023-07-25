The Crew Motorfest Playlists confirmed so far (2023)

The Crew Motorfest Playlists are a mini-campaign of themed racing and driving challenges. There are 15 confirmed so far that will be available in this arcade racing title. These short thematic campaigns improve one's racing experiences and provide insights into the vintage classics and electric supercars. Each has different challenges and objectives, as players can win exciting rewards upon completing them.

The Motorfest Playlists cater to racers of diverse styles and preferences, offering many exhilarating racing experiences. From street racing to off-road adventures to high-speed pursuits, these daunting missions keep players hooked to the game. Here is the list of 15 The Crew Motorfest Playlists verified thus far.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The Crew Motorfest Playlist: Vintage Garage

1) Back in Time

Eldorado Brougham (Image via Ivory Tower )

The Crew Motorfest Playlist Back in Time takes players back to the golden days of cars and the game then offers vehicles from the 50s. Drivers can fully immerse themselves in the title and navigate through Hau'ula Forest without relying on GPS and mini-map aids. In this campaign, one can truly enjoy the beauty and challenges with a smoother and more organic drive.

2) Stock Around The Block

Elorado Brougham (Image via Ivory Tower)

The Crew Motorfest Playlist, Stock Around The Block, includes eight drivers who compete against each other to secure their top 3 spots. The main objective of this campaign is to finish all five laps as fast as possible. Festival-goers should prioritize reaching the checkpoint in this arcade racing game quickly on the off-road track with their vintage Eldorado Brougham.

3) Kiss me Kombi

Kombi 21 Window Bus (Image via Ivory Tower)

The Crew Motorfest Playlist Kiss Me Kombi allows drivers to explore this racing game in a whole different way. There are eight racers competing with their Kombis (mini-bus) to secure a top 3 place in this racing campaign. Since the main objective is to rank up to that spot, one must focus on it to gain XPs and rewards.

The faster you drive, the quicker you will advance, as progressing is the main priority of the Playlist. But be careful; driving a Kombi is difficult because of the high center of gravity, making it hard to drift in challenging curves.

4) Mustang Sally

Mustang Boss 429 (Image via Ivory Tower)

Mustang Sally is one exciting campaign where drivers must follow the clues (Pictures) in The Crew Motorfest. Following the instructions is the quickest way to reach the secret destination, which is shown through the pictures when driving in the racetrack and one must reach there in time. Reaching all the mentioned places is critical if players want to progess in this campagin.

During this Crew Motorfest Playlist, the game will use holographic illustrations to demonstrate the potential outcomes if you steer correctly. Matching up to the speed of the holographic cue is pivotal as it shows where you can go to reach the secret destination faster.

5) Get Dirt On It

Fairlady Z 432 (Image via Ivory Tower)

Get Dirt On It is another off-road Playlist provided by Ivory Tower where drivers can immerse themselves and explore the campaign independently. It is particularly tailored for solo players who are aiming to achieve their objectives as swiftly as possible.

Reaching the checkpoint increases their progression percentage. Therefore, one must hit the pedal to the medal to gain competitive advantage over them. Kai, an assitant, will be the guide throughout the mission, so listening to her is important, as there won't be a mini-map in this Playlist afterall.

6) Stayin' Alive

Ferrari 365 GTB4 (Image via Ivory Tower)

One of the exciting matches from The Crew Motorfest Vintage Garage Playlist is Stayin' Alive. This campaign offers a stunning landscape and racetrack where players must compete to secure the top spot in the rankings. The progress meter in the hub displays players' performance in percentage and the time taken to complete the task.

Additionally, those who reach the checkpoint faster receive a time decrement, whereas the one who fails to catch it in time gets a time increment. Therefore, one should be careful while experiencing the roadways of the Stayin' Alive Playlist.

7) Drive this Way

Firebird T/A (Image via Ivory Tower)

Like Mustang Sally, players who prefer this campaign can jump into The Crew Motorfest Playlist, Drive This Way. It is set at night, where drivers must compete against themselves in the rough and rugged terrain.

At the beginning of the match, participants take the wheel of their vintage 80s vehicles. Once they hit a specific distance milestone, the landscape quickly becomes an exciting off-road track. So, hopping into this match isn't bad at all.

The title will also utilize holographic cues to show where players would have reached if they've driven appropriately. This campaign lacks a mini-map, but players can use pictures (cues) to navigate and know their designated location.

8) Vintage Showdown

Ferrari F40 (Image via Ivory Tower)

The Vintage Showdown is the final campaign from The Crew Motorfest Playlist, Vintage Garage. There are eight drivers who compete against each other on the racetrack and beating them is crucial to win the race. They must aim for the top 3 spot to complete the misson. The higher one ranks, the better rewards they gain. Thus, ranking up is the best way to improve the overall gaming experience as well as win exciting rewards.

The ultimate goal of the Vintage Showdown is to reach the destination first and claim victory. Completing the mission will allow you to take home XPs and in-game currency.

The Crew Motorfest Playlist: Electric Odyssey

9) Porsche E-Xpress

Taycan Turbo S (Image via Ivory Tower)

The Crew Motorfest Playlist, Porsche E-Xpress, starts on the Windward Coast of Kailua, where players compete with electric cars. This campaign features a mini-map unlike most of the Playlists from the Vintage Garage.

Players can delve into the intricacies of new electric vehicles' mechanics while aiming to claim the ultimate prize. They can win the Lotus Evija Pure edition and a bonus of 75,000 in-game currency upon completing the mission successfullY. However, reaching this objective will be challenging in the park; they must first overcome a difficult task to obtain it.

10) Piece of E-Story

Porsche Taycan (Image via Ivory Tower)

In The Crew Motorfest Playlist, Electric Odyssey's primary objective is to get the Porsche Taycan to the racing area in time. Danny, an assitant, helps players throughout the race in the Central location while giving insights into car mechanics and perfromance.

As drivers make progress in the Piece of E-Story, they'll notice the overworld dynamics gradually shifting from evening to night. This mesmerizing view is rare to see, and along with the Porsche Taycan, it is like a cherry on top of the pie.

11) Lotus E-Xpress

Lotus Evija (Image via Ivory Tower)

The Crew Motorfest Playlist, Lotus E-Xpress players must aim to reach the top 3 spot in the rankings. If they secure thier place and complete the mission in time, they can receive XPs and in-game money based on the difficulty level.

Six people compete against each other in electric hypercars in this campaign, and the player must beat them to win the above-mentioned prizes.The climate of this Playlist is also challenging as one has to drive through the harsh weather conditions, including thunderstorms, rains, and more.

12) Hyper E-Volution

Lotus Evija (Image via Ivory Tower)

Hyper E-Volution is one of the exciting campaigns from the Electric Odyssey Playlist. In it, players drive the new Lotus Evija while aiming to deliver the hypercar to the designated location. Upon completing the missions, they receive XPs and in-game currency as rewards. The driver will earn rewards based on the chosen difficulty level at the start of the game.

This Motor Crewfest Playlist is set in the town area at the beginning of the race, and as players drive they can witness the changes in the game environment. Moreover, the racing track covers a distance of 4.36 miles, making it one of the shortest routes among the racetracks mentioned above.

13) Hummer E-Xpress

GMC Hummer EV (Image via Ivory Tower)

The Crew Motorfest Playlist, Electric Odyssey's Hummer E-Xpress objective is to reach the top 3 spot by beating the skills of AI opponents. Winning the race grants drivers exciting rewards such as XPs and in-game currency. In this campaign, they will not get any guidance to beat the opponents. It all depends on their skill level and gaming experience.

This Playlist showcases drivers' progress in the hub, demanding their unwavering attention for strategic moves. That said, swiftly reaching checkpoints becomes pivotal for securing victory in this adventure game.

14) E-Xplorers

GMC Hummer EV (Image via Ivory Tower)

E-Xplorers is another campaign from The Crew Motorfest Playlist that prioritizes finishing the race. In this rally raid, players can earn at least 9310 XP and 13,125 in-game currency, and playing on high difficulty level increases the reward amount significantly.

In addition to the difficulty level, this Playlist focuses on beating opponents in the rainy weather setting using the electric vehicle, GMC Hummer EV. The electric vehicle is a powertruck that players must drive in the middle of a volcano at night and reach the finish line in time. That said, these condtions make this mission one of the tough ordeal to complete.

15) Final E-Vent

Lamborghini Terzo Millennio, ID.Buggy (Image via Ivory Tower)

The final campaign from The Crew Motorfest Playlist, Electric Odyssey is the Final E-Vent. After completing all the missions from this campaign, once players come to this point and if they win, they will receive a reward car, Lotus Evija Pure Edition. The primary goal is to win the race, and upon completing it they will receive in-game currency and gain XPs as rewards.

This vibrant Playlist offers diverse tracks, encompassing everything from pitch-black road to rugged terrains and water landscapes. Moreover, as an added thrill, players can win exciting prizes when all the missions from this playlist is completed.

To sum up, The Crew Motorfest Playlists offer 15 diverse and thrilling racing campaigns, from vintage classics to electric supercars. Players in for an immersive and exciting gaming experience can buckle up and prepare for an unforgettable racing adventure with unique challenges, rewards, and dynamic environments.