Best starting cars to choose in The Crew Motorfest

The Crew Motorfest is the upcoming installment in Ubisoft's racing game franchise. It will be the third game in the series and is a follow-up to The Crew 2, which was released in 2018. The game is slated for release later in September this year, but some players have already caught a glimpse of what it has to offer through closed beta sessions.

Through these sessions, a few gamers were able to play through the early stages of the story mode and could select their starting car. While this was just a beta test, it will likely be something that all players will have to do once the game officially releases.

Some players may want to get a head start in deciding which starting car to go for. If this is the case for you, we have compiled this brief guide to help you make this important decision.

Best cars to start with in The Crew Motorfest

Your starting car in The Crew Motorfest will be the one you use to build up your reputation as a racecar driver, and although you will certainly acquire more cars later on, your first one is still a very important choice. Some players may also grow attached to their starting vehicle, which makes choosing your first car an even more significant choice.

Based on what we have seen in the closed beta, the game provides three different vehicles to choose from. These are the BMW Z4 M40i, the Honda S2000, and the Mustang GT Fastback. Each one of these cars has unique characteristics that set them apart from one another, so choosing one is not a decision to take lightly.

The performance of each car is determined by different variables, including top speed, horsepower, and acceleration. Here are the stats for the three starting cars in the game:

BMW Z4 M40i: 155 miles per hour/335 BHP/ 4.5 seconds acceleration

Honda S2000: 155 miles per hour/240 BHP/ 6.2 seconds acceleration

Mustang GT Fastback: 155 miles per hour/420 BHP/ 5.1 seconds acceleration

All three starting vehicles in The Crew Motorfest have the exact same top speed of 155 miles per hour or roughly 250 kilometers per hour. However, each one has a different acceleration time and BHP. It is also important to note that, generally speaking, BHP or brake horsepower refers to how much speed a car can generate and how fast it can generate that speed.

It would appear that these cars are not too far from each other in terms of performance in The Crew Motorfest, so choosing your first car might come down to other preferences.

If you like European performance vehicles known for their sleek performance even with stock engines, the German-made BMW is for you. If you are an avid fan of the JDM culture, then the iconic Honda S2000 from Japan is your best choice. And if you like American muscle cars, then your ideal choice will most likely be the Mustang.

The Crew Motorfest is going to be more of an arcade game than a simulation-type racing experience compared to the upcoming Forza installment, but we are most likely going to see these cars mirror their real-world performance. This means that the Mustang will be the best option for dominating through power, the S2000 will have the best cornering, and the BMW will be more of a jack-of-all-trades car.

While we are most definitely going to see changes to the gameplay once it officially releases, these are the current choices available for starting vehicles in The Crew Motorfest.

Those who are looking forward to playing the game can pre-order The Crew Motorfest right away.