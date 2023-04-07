The 5 most iconic cars in Need For Speed franchise

Need For Speed has been one of the most popular arcade racing franchises in the industry, having been around for over two decades. With each new installment, the NFS franchise has introduced some of the most iconic cars ever produced. From American muscle cars and Japanese tuners to European exotics, the racing franchise has something in-store for all car enthusiasts. In this article, we’ll take a look at five of the most iconic cars in the Need For Speed franchise.

These cars are chosen on the basis of their significance in the series and popularity among fans. So let’s buckle up and hit the roads of NFS with these legends.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s choices

5 household legends in the Need For Speed franchise

1) BMW M3 GTR

BMW M3 GTR was the face of NFS Most Wanted (Image via EA)

This particular German sports car was an instant favorite when it was featured in Need For Speed Most Wanted (2005). Players were particularly appealed by the ride’s sleek design and impressive handling. The ability to take sharp S turns at high speed is what made the BMW M3 GTR such a sought-after car in NFS history.

Anyone who has played these racing titles will immediately recognize the BMW M3 GTR. The German behemoth regularly appeared across multiple subsequent NFS titles, starting with Need For Speed Carbon, Need For Speed Most Wanted (2012), and Need For Speed (2015).

2) Porche Carrera GT

The Porche Carrera GT first made its appearance in NFS Porche Unleashed (Image via Thorneful/YouTube)

First introduced in Need For Speed Porche Unleashed (2000), the Porche Carrera GT became an instant favorite due to its stunning appearance. Coupled with its exceptional acceleration and handling, the car became the ideal option to take down boss challenges in later NFS titles like Most Wanted.

Here is a list of some of the titles in which the car has appeared:

NFS: Porsche Unleashed (2000)

NFS: Hot Pursuit 2 (2002)

NFS: Underground 2 (2004)

NFS: Most Wanted (2005)

NFS: Carbon (2006)

NFS: ProStreet (2007)

NFS: Undercover (2008)

NFS: Shift (2009)

NFS: Hot Pursuit (2010)

3) Nissan Skyline GTR

Everybody’s favorite Asian Tuner in the NFS series (Image via Cone 11/YouTube)

Also known as the “Godzilla” of Japanese sports tuner cars, the Nissan Skyline GTR has been a staple in many NFS editions since its inception in the original game “Need for Speed” in 1994. The Japanese tuner's popularity among fans led to its emergence on the cover of Need for Speed Underground 2.

Apart from NFS: Underground 2, Nissan Skyline GTR featured in:

NFS: Underground (2003)

NFS: Carbon (2006)

NFS: ProStreet (2007)

NFS: Undercover (2008)

NFS: Shift (2009)

NFS: Hot Pursuit (2010)

NFS: Most Wanted (2012)

In some editions, the Skyline also came in alternate variations such as the R32, R34, and GT-R models. The Nissan Skyline GTR is easily one of the most recognizable and iconic tuners in the history of the NFS series due to its superior acceleration and stability, even though it may not hit the pinnacle of acceleration.

4) Ford Mustang GT

Razor’s sick-looking Ford Mustang GT in NFS Most Wanted (Image via EA)

The Ford Mustang GT is a classic American muscle car that has been a mainstay in the NFS racing franchise for years. The car’s raw power and acceleration make it a fan favorite. The Ford Mustang GT’s compact design and powerful engine are a must-have for any car enthusiast.

Some of the most notable titles in which the Mustang GT has appeared include:

NFS: Underground 2 (2004)

NFS: Most Wanted (2005)

NFS: Carbon (2006)

NFS: ProStreet (2007)

NFS: Undercover (2008)

NFS: Shift (2009)

NFS: Hot Pursuit (2010)

5) Lamborghini Gallardo

An underrated Italian monster that has featured in several NFS editions (Image via EA)

One of the coolest supercars to have ever been introduced into the NFS franchise, the Lamborghini Gallardo features a quick pick-up and easy handling. This renders it an ideal option to finish up challenging races.

With its distinct angular design and powerful V10 engine, the Lamborghini Gallardo has become a symbol of Italian automotive excellence. The European exotic has featured in multiple NFS titles and remains a popular pick among players even to this day.

The Lamborghini Gallardo has featured in several NFS titles over the years, including:

NFS: Hot Pursuit 2 (2002)

NFS: Underground 2 (2004)

NFS: Most Wanted (2005)

NFS: Carbon (2006)

NFS: ProStreet (2007)

NFS: Undercover (2008)

NFS: Shift (2009)

NFS: Hot Pursuit (2010)

Poll : 0 votes