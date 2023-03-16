5 Need For Speed games with the best storylines

Need For Speed is an iconic racing franchise that has immersed car enthusiasts and arcade racing fans for years. There has been a wide variety of NFS games with a focus on drifting, off-roading, time trials, and other events intertwined with cop chases. The standout titles are those with prominent storylines that add more context to the races.

There are a number of Need For Speed games with stories, characters, and cutscenes that motivate players to partake in all the events they have to offer.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

The Run, Payback, and three other amazing Need For Speed games featuring great storylines

1) Need For Speed: The Run

Released in 2011, The Run has a meaty story and consists of sections where players can take control of Jack, the game’s protagonist. The story revolves around Jack, who has to repay his debt to the mob. To do so, he participates in a special race that starts in San Fransisco and ends in New York.

With frequent timers to escape from each city, players are immersed in The Run and feel the urgency to get Jack to safety. The game also features beautiful backdrops, ranging from the teeming night lights of Las Vegas to the bustling city roads of Chicago.

2) Need For Speed Payback

Fans of Fast and Furious-style car heists and intense chases will admire the gameplay in Payback. Players step into the shoes of Tyler, a competitive street racer in the fictional city of Fortune Valley, who gets betrayed by an underground racing group known as The House.

The story then thrusts players into taking on special delivery consignments of The House, robbing high-value hypercars, and rising to the top by winning events around the city. The game features tons of cutscenes and characters that add a lot of context to the world, motivating players to partake in various race events.

3) Need For Speed Heat

Heat offers a unique twist by letting players choose the time to race (day or night). Players can face a lot of cops and police cars at night but can earn more money and reputation. Meanwhile, it is safe to drive during the day, but it provides a standard earnings rate.

The game pits players against corrupt cops Frank Mercer and Danny Shaw, who turn a blind eye to the illegal actions of fellow cops and extort money from street racers. Players are aided by Ana and Lucas Rivera to face these corrupt cops and win street races. They can even customize their character with options to change clothing, face presets, and accessories.

4) Need For Speed Unbound

Need For Speed Unbound is set in a fictional city called Lakeshore, and the story begins with the player and their friend losing all their cars in a robbery. This sets the stage for them to rise up in the ranks and earn the lost money. The Into The Spiderverse-style animation makes this game stand out from its predecessors.

This campaign also features a small role by A$AP Rocky, and one can get a chance to drive his custom 1988 Mercedes Benz. The game comprises cop chases and other events that require players to score points by driving in style, smashing through objects, and completing other quirky objectives.

5) Need For Speed: Most Wanted (2005)

Released in 2005, Most Wanted is an iconic game in this franchise. It stylized full motion video (FMV) cutscenes, which added a unique charm to racing games of the time.

Coming fresh off NFS Underground 1 and 2’s success, Most Wanted revitalized the arcade racing genre by introducing story elements. Players must compete with 15 drivers who are blacklisted by the Rockport Police Department. Each driver has a unique car, which is rewarded to the player after they defeat them. The signature BMW M3 GTR GT is still preferred by fans of this classic game.

Adding storylines to racing games has become the norm in recent years, as it adds to the immersion factor and gives new depth to the point-to-point races. EA’s efforts to introduce some light story elements in almost every NFS game are commendable.

