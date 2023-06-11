Forza Motorsport release date revealed at Xbox Games Showcase

The official release date for Forza Motorsport has been announced at the Xbox Games Showcase. Players and fans who tuned in to the event were treated to a brief trailer that provided a glimpse into the gameplay of the latest installment of the long-running racing game series. Being the eighth title, it will simply be called Forza Motorsport.

The game, originally announced in 2020, was expected to release in the spring of 2023. However, with the season over, a new release date for later this year was revealed at the event.

When is Forza Motorsport releasing?

The eighth entry in this long-running racing simulator is set to release later this year, specifically on October 10. Forza's latest title will come to Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam. It will also be available on Microsoft's subscription-based gaming service, the Xbox and PC Game Pass.

Players awaiting the game's release can once again experience realistic races that this series is known to offer, along with technological advances that will be implemented later this year.

Is Forza Motorsport coming to Game Pass Day 1?

Forza enthusiasts who have a Game Pass subscription or are planning to subscribe to the service will be thrilled to know that the latest installment will be available on the subscription service from Day 1. In fact, players will likely have the option to pre-install the game before its official release since Microsoft has allowed this with Day 1 releases on Game Pass in the past.

As of now, we have only gotten a brief glimpse of what the game will offer. Also, Turn 10 Studio's partnership with General Motors was announced through the trailer shown during the Xbox Games Showcase.

Cars manufactured by General Motors are also featured on the cover, namely a Cadillac and a Corvette.

The Corvette E-Ray was also featured in the gameplay footage shown. There is still no information on the exact number of licensed cars that will be available in the game, along with which car brands and manufacturers will be featured.

There is also no official list of licensed tracks that will be available in-game. But anyone who has played Forza Motorsport before knows that the forthcoming title will allow us to race in some of the world's most famous racetracks.

