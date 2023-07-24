The Crew Motorfest vs Need for Speed Unbound: Which is the better arcade racing game?

An arcade racing game is a type of video game that emphasizes fast-paced and fun gameplay over realistic simulation that aims to deliver an exciting and adrenaline-pumping experience. These games typically feature easy-to-learn controls, and high-speed racing action, often including power-ups, boosters, and over-the-top stunts.

Examples of these kinds of games include the Need for Speed series and The Crew series, which are both available on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S. Currently, the latest installments of these series, Need for Speed Unbound and The Crew Motorfest, are some of the best arcade racing games. NFS Unbound was released on November 29, 2022, while The Crew Motorfest is scheduled to be released on September 11, 2023.

In this article, we will compare the strengths and shortcomings of the two games to determine which is the better arcade racing game.

Battle of arcade racing games: The Crew Motorfest vs NFS Unbound

Need for Speed Unbound and why it's good

Need for Speed Unbound is the latest installment in the iconic racing game series. You are introduced to an open-world environment where they can participate in various races and events to earn cash and build their reputation as a skilled street racer.

The game centers around a story mode where you can choose to either blitz through andreach the qualifiers or take your time completing every available race. Earning cash is essential to progress in the game, and you can increase your payouts by participating in races that don't require a buy-in, high-risk events with larger rewards, and delivery missions at night.

The game offers multiple difficulty settings, and you can choose how to enter a drift to suit your playstyle. Handling and physics have been adjusted, with some long-time players finding the game's cars to be looser and more prone to spinning out at high speeds.

There is an active police pursuit system, with cops having five heat levels. Evading them involves utilizing smart tactics, such as traveling at high speed, turning off your engine during cooldown to increase evade time, and seeking refuge in the city area to escape helicopter units.

The game's multiplayer mode, Lakeshore Online, requires you to create a new character. Cars won in single-player transfer to multiplayer but purchased cars do not. You can complete activities and find collectibles in both modes and even share progress between them.

Overall, NFS Unbound provides an immersive and dynamic racing experience, offering a variety of races, events, and customization options for you to enjoy.

The Crew Motorfest and what to expect

The Crew Motorfest is an upcoming open-world arcade racing game developed by Ubisoft Ivory Tower and is the third installment in The Crew series. Departing from its previous setting, the game takes place in a scaled-down version of the island of Oahu in Hawaii, offering a diverse range of environments, including beaches, forests, urban areas, and volcanic slopes.

The game features curated playlists, each with its themed campaign, challenges, vehicles, rewards, and mechanics. You will find playlists like Made in Japan with Japanese-themed elements, the Lamborghini playlist focused on the legendary manufacturer, and the Electric Odyssey playlist highlighting electric supercars.

One standout playlist is Vintage Garage, which takes you through different eras of automobiles, each with unique theming and mechanics. Starting in the 1950s with the Cadillac 1957 El Dorado, you'll progress through history, driving vehicles such as the Volkswagen Kombi in the 1960s, the Nissan Fairlady Z432 in the 1970s, the Ferrari F40 in the 1980s, and a mystery vehicle in the 1990s.

Completing these playlists rewards you special edition vehicles and access to new challenges. The game also offers a Festival area, which serves as a social hub where you can interact and participate in various activities, including drifting, drag racing, and off-roading.

In addition to traditional racing, The Crew Motorfest boasts a wide range of open-world activities, including escape challenges, speed traps, stunt jumps, hidden loot crates, and photo challenges.

One significant feature is the ability to import your vehicle collection from The Crew 2 into The Crew Motorfest at no cost, which is a way for the developers to reward long-time players and ensure continuity between the two games.

Overall Verdict: Which is the better arcade racing game?

Based on the available information, it is difficult to determine which game is better as it ultimately depends on personal preference, especially since The Crew Motorfest still needs to be officially released. However, judging by the previous games in the series and the beta test version of the game, The Crew Motorfest seems to offer more features and gameplay options than NFS Unbound.

The Crew Motorfest has an open-world environment, hundreds of cars, and a program of activities, while NFS Unbound has an engaging story and a bold animated style. Ultimately, although both games are arcade racing games, you should consider your preferences and try both games to determine the one you'll enjoy more.