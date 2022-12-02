When can you buy a car in Need for Speed Unbound

The latest franchise entry, Need for Speed Unbound, is now live for players to enjoy, and fans of the series are curious to explore some of the new cars and gameplay features the title offers.

There are many features that are unique to the game compared to previous entries, with anime-like smoke and trail light aesthetics setting the title apart.

You will be able to get your hands on many cars as you complete the various missions and challenges in the title. While players can purchase most cars in the game, you will only be able to buy a vehicle until after the game's narrative starts.

Purchasing a car is locked behind progression, and you will need to finish the Prologue first to be able to buy a car in Need for Speed Unbound.

Purchasing a car in Need for Speed Unbound

As mentioned, you can only purchase a car in Need of Speed Unbound once you complete the Prologue. You will first be required to go through the brand-new world of racing with Rydell and Yaz, the two other main characters in the title, before the option to purchase becomes available.

It’s a bit frustrating to not have access to a car and cruise around the picturesque open world of Lakeshore City when the game begins. You will have to sit through the entire Prologue and go over the initial section of the narrative before a car is made available.

Once the Prologue is complete, you will then be able to purchase and unlock a car that you want from Rydell’s Garage. However, not all the cars in the garage will be available for purchase right away, as a fair number of these will be locked behind progression.

Once you have made some progress in the game and completed some of the tougher challenges, you will then have the option to purchase cars from the shop.

So, if you were wondering if players can purchase cars in Need for Speed Unbound, then the answer is yes. However, it takes a while for the feature to unlock and even longer to unlock some of the fastest cars in the game before you can light up the road and leave cops in the dust during a pursuit.

Need for Speed Unbound was developed by Criterion Software and published by EA Sports. The multiplayer game runs on a Frostbite engine and is available for download on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows.

