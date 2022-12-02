Need for Speed Unbound is jam-packed with some truly incredible cars to customize, upgrade, and drive. The roster of driveable automobiles, while minuscule when compared to some other arcade racing juggernauts like Forza Horizon 5, is a massive improvement in both scale and variety over the last few NFS titles.

The game features over 140 cars that players can unlock as they make their way through the different performance tiers. Players will be spending a lot of time in Need for Speed Unbound with their starter car. But their aim is going to be getting the biggest and most powerful vehicles available in the title. One such end-game level hypercar is the 2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport, ideal for most street racing events.

2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport is a great choice for end-game race events in Need for Speed Unbound

The 2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport is basically one of the very few cars in Need for Speed Unbound that comes with a 400+ performance rating, even at its stock configuration. The hypercar belongs to the performance tier S+ and has a price tag of $3,665,000, which will require you to grind quite a few races to acquire that amount. Here are all the requirements that will need to be met to get the Bugatti Chiron Sport:

You need to progress through the story to unlock the S+ performance tier.

You should have at least $3,665,000 to buy the car. That said, you'll need more money if you wish to upgrade and customize it.

The Bugatti Chiron Sport was initially planned as a DLC add-on for Need for Speed Heat alongside the 2018 Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster. However, due to EA cutting the game's support period short, these two premium vehicles never made it into the title. Thankfully, both cars are available in the upcoming NFS offering.

The Chiron Sport makes for a great street race car due to its all-wheel drive and mid-engine layout. It can also be turned into a drift machine; however, the base power and torque on the vehicle can prove to be a challenge for players when they're trying to chain drifts.

The vehicle features some really cool body kit presets, including a custom widebody kit as well as an aggressive-looking body kit courtesy of 'The Alchemist'. Suffice to say, the Bugatti Chiron is one of the best end-game investments players can make in Need for Speed Unbound once they get their hands on the game when it releases on December 2, 2022. The title will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

Need for Speed has always emphasized meaningful progression over the mindless collection of cars. As such, the car list in the title gives players an incentive to spend time with their starter car, tuning and upgrading it for races before investing in a completely new set of wheels.

Poll : 0 votes