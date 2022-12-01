How to get the legendary BMW M3 GTR in Need for Speed Unbound

Need for Speed Unbound features a huge roster of vehicles for players to choose from, starting with the daily drivers and hatchbacks and going all the way to some of the most expensive and rare supercars in existence.

The Need for Speed franchise has always nailed the aspect of progression, something that feels woefully lacking in most open-world arcade racing games such as The Crew 2 and Forza Horizon titles.

Apart from the stellar progression system, the Need for Speed series is also known to feature some truly amazing custom vehicle designs. From Nikki's Nissan 350Z to Eddie's Skyline to even the most recent custom Polestar One, the titles have had multiple poster cars that have achieved an icon satus in the racing game genre.

However, nothing comes close to the BMW M3 GTR from 2005's Need for Speed Most Wanted. Ever since that game, the iconic blue and white design of the tuner as well as the aggressive roar of the V8 engine has become a big part of the franchise's own legacy.

The model, despite being a mid-tier tuner car, has appeared as one of the legendary unlocks in most of the series' games following Most Wanted, with Need for Speed Unbound being no exception.

Here's how players can unlock the legendary BMW M3 GTR in Need for Speed Unbound.

Players can get the legendary BMW M3 GTR in Need for Speed Unbound, but the unlock comes with a caveat

2019's Need for Speed Heat featured the BMW M3 GTR as the final challenge and reward for completing the story. It also integrated the iconic car within the story as the ride of the final boss in the game.

While the BMW M3 GTR isn't connected to the story of Need for Speed Unbound, it is still available to drive as part of a side quest called Yaz High Heat Delivery. It sees players partake in a high-heat cop chase while driving the iconic BMW M3 GTR '06 LE.

The side quest is also a very cleverly placed Easter egg that hints towards the "Blacklist" and Clarence "Razor" Callahan from Need for Speed Most Wanted.

However, the car is not available in the single-player story mode of Need for Speed Unbound, which is indeed heartbreaking for most NFS fans. It has been added to the game as an early unlock for EA Play subscribers in the multiplayer/online mode.

The BMW M3 GTR is also a permanent unlock, meaning players who claim the car in their garage will get to keep it forever, regardless of their EA Play subscription status.

Thus, the best way to get the BMW M3 GTR in Need for Speed Unbound's multiplayer is to subscribe to EA Play for a month and claim it via the game's online garage.

Much like in Need for Speed Heat, the body kit and parts on the BMW M3 GTR LE are not changeable. However, players can swap its performance parts and turn it into whichever type they want — a drift monster or an off-road hybrid.

Fans can also remove and edit the custom vinyl on the M3 GTR's body, as well as customize the after effects, including tire smoke, underglow, and also air suspensions.

