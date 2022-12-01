How to get the Acura RSX-S 2004 in Need for Speed Unbound

Players can get their hands on a wide variety of vehicles in Need for Speed Unbound, ranging from slow-moving wagons to hypercars.

According to Electronic Arts, the game currently has 143 cars. While most of these vehicles can be purchased right away, some have to be unlocked by progressing through the storyline.

The Acura RSX-S 2004 is one of the many cars that players will come across in the upcoming Need for Speed title. But how does one obtain it?

Head to the "Buy/Sell" tab to get the Acura RSX-S 2004 in Need for Speed Unbound

The process of buying a vehicle in Need for Speed Unbound is rather simple. Once you have made your way to your garage, you will be presented with a menu that has the options "Play," "Rides," and "Character." You must select the "Rides" option and navigate to the "Buy/Sell" tab. All vehicles can be purchased from here.

There's no fancy way of getting the Acura RSX-S 2004 in the game. The car is available from the very beginning of one's playthrough. To obtain it, you can make your way to the "Buy/Sell tab" and then pick it up from the Car Lot.

About the Acura RSX-S 2004 and the upcoming Need for Speed title

The Acura RSX-S 2004 is a starter car in every sense. Priced at $34000, it is a B-tier car with a performance rating of 118. The stock version might not be great, so it's advised that players get some aftermarket parts equipped to it as soon as they can.

Under stock conditions, the Acura RSX-S 2004 has a top speed of 216 km/h. It can reach 0-60 miles per hour in about 6.8 seconds.

The Acura RSX-S 2004 is a front-wheel-drive car, with its handling setup inclined towards more grip and traction. For this reason, trying to drift with this car is definitely a bad idea.

Initially, Need for Speed Unbound players will be given a choice of 30 cars only. Once they complete the introductory part of the story, they will have access to all the cars that the game has to offer. This mechanic has been the same in most Need for Speed titles so far.

Need for Speed Unbound takes place in the fictional city of Lakeshore, which the community believes is inspired by Chicago. While this is just speculation, the maps in previous Need for Speed titles are based on several real-world locations. So there's a high chance Lakeshore could be based on the city of Chicago.

The entire community has been waiting for Need for Speed Unbound for a long time, and now that it's almost here, players are dying to get their hands on it.

Need for Speed Unbound is scheduled to release on December 2, 2022, but many players have already received early access to the game.

