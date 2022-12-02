Fact Check: Can you disable Tail Smoke and Trail Lights effects in Need for Speed Unbound?

Need for Speed Unbound is officially live for all major platforms, and franchise fans are looking forward to just how well the latest entry has turned out.

Compared to previous titles, the latest NFS offering seems to have added quite a number of unique elements when it comes to its effects. The developers have offered a fresh take on some of the in-game content and mechanics, and what stands out the most for players is the Tail Smoke and Trail Lights effects that come out of the car.

The effects are quite anime-like in design, which makes them an incredibly unique feature to have in a Need for Speed game. However, while a lot of players are looking forward to this sort of effect aesthetic, not everyone is appreciating the cartoonish effects.

Unfortunately, players will not be able to disable the Tail Smoke and Trail Lights effects in Need for Speed Unbound. The feature is not yet available and the developers have mentioned that the basic visuals are permanent for now.

Tail Smoke and Trail Lights effects can be reduced but not disabled in Need for Speed Unbound

Need for Speed @NeedforSpeed twitter.com/NeedforSpeed/s… Need for Speed @NeedforSpeed Yes, you can turn the effects off. In fact, you can choose to never put them on in the first place. Just like any other part of a car Yes, you can turn the effects off. In fact, you can choose to never put them on in the first place. Just like any other part of a car Hey guys, #NFSUnbound update from your boy - Basic Tail Smoke and Trail Lights can’t be disabled, everything else can be though Hey guys, #NFSUnbound update from your boy - Basic Tail Smoke and Trail Lights can’t be disabled, everything else can be though 😎 twitter.com/NeedforSpeed/s…

The Need for Speed Unbound developers had previously mentioned in a tweet that the effects are something that players will be able to disable in the game. However, in a follow-up, they said that it will not be possible for now and that some of the basic Tail Smoke and Trail Lights effects will remain permanent.

It’s unfortunate news for those who aren’t exactly big fans of the anime aesthetic when it comes to piloting a car at break-neck speed.

However, there is a particular method that you can use to try and reduce the effects by a certain amount in the game. To be able to do this, you will be required to:

Make your way to the Rides menu and then head over to Styles. It’s one of the initial options in settings and will not be all that hard to come across.

After this, you will be required to head to the Tags section.

There, select the Cloaked tag. With this, the Tail Smoke as well as the Trail Lights effects will be a bit dulled and will not show off the same anime aesthetic.

Unfortunately, even with these settings changes, you will not be able to completely disable the effect in Need for Speed Unbound. Hopefully, the developers will come up with a feature in future updates that will allow one to toggle the effects on and off in the new franchise entry.

