Need for Speed Unbound officially releases on December 2, 2022. The game was revealed on October 6, 2022, and is being released as an exclusive next-generation title for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Naturally, as is with most modern game releases, Need for Speed Unbound also features a pre-order option. The game is already up for pre-order and players can gain access to several perks, depending on which version of the game they buy.

This article will detail all perks and information regarding the pre-order.

All you need to know about pre-order bonuses in Need for Speed Unbound

Gamers can pre-order the two variants of the game any time before its official December 2 release. The perks are detailed below:

An exclusive license plate.

The base game.

A limited Unbound Driving Effect.

Special banner artwork and stickers.

$150,000 Bank, which is in-game currency only usable in multiplayer modes.

What are the differences between Standard and Palace editions of Need for Speed Unbound?

The game comes in two flavors, a Standard and a Palace edition. The Standard edition is the base version, while the Palace edition comes with these major perks:

Stacked Palace Clothing Pack of 20 items.

Brand new Mashman decals.

A Palifornia license plate.

Revamped and exclusive Palace driving effects.

Exclusive banner artwork.

A Tri-Ferg character pose.

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2020 as an in-game bonus.

A VM Mk1 Golf GTI 1976 as an unlockable.

The BMW E30 M3 1988 as the bonus.

Yet another unlockable vehicle, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 2017.

Early access to the game 3 days before its official December 2 release.

Owners of both editions can receive pre-order bonuses provided they purchase the game before its official launch.

How to pre-order Need for Speed Unbound

Interested gamers can pre-purchase the title on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. Players can simply head to their favorite store and buy the game digitally. The pre-download for the title is also up at the time of writing this article.

For PC gamers, a choice between EA Play, Epic Games Store, and Steam storefronts must be made. Owners of EA Play or Xbox Game Pass can additionally play the game for free, albeit for a limited playtime of 10 hours. Past the 10-hour mark, they must buy the game to continue further.

Players with access to EA Play Pro can, however, gain immediate access to the game with no such restrictions.

The Standard Edition of the game costs between $60 to $70, depending on the version and platform it is bought on. Regional pricing is also applicable, and the game costs 3499 INR for the base edition, with the Palace version costing 4299 INR on Steam India.

