Need for Speed Unbound will smash its way through to a global release on December 2. Meanwhile, owners of the Palace Edition can already play the game via Early Access.

Unbound is a much-awaited return to form for the Need for Speed series, taking the franchise back to its underground street-racing roots. High-stakes police chases and bright neon lights return with stylized cel-shaded graffiti art as players race around in the fictional Lakeshore City.

Like the previous titles, Unbound features plenty of customisation and unlockables for the community to obtain. It is designed as a next-gen-exclusive title for PC and home consoles.

Full details about Need for Speed Unbound's release, Palace Edition, and more

Publisher Electronic Arts has already posted several details regarding the game's official worldwide launch on December 2, 2022.

It will be officially released at 7 AM Greenwich Meridian Time, 8 AM Central European Time for players in Europe, and 2 AM Eastern Time. Gamers in India will be able to access Need for Speed Unbound around 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time.

The title is already up for pre-loading, so make sure to download the data files at your leisure.

Early Access to Need for Speed Unbound

Need FOr Speed Unbound will take players back to neon-lit street racing (Image via Electronic Arts)

Certain players have the unique chance to play the game before the rest of the world. Owners of the Palace Edition have been allowed access to Unbound starting from November 29 as part of the pre-order bonus, a whole three days before the Standard edition.

What does the Palace Edition unlock in Need for Speed Unbound?

The Palace Edition provides players with the following perks:

Early access to the game 3 days before the rest of the world, on November 29.

The base game.

An exclusive clothing pack.

New Mashman decals and a license plate.

A Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2020, unlockable in game.

A VM Mk1 Golf Gti 1976 in game.

BMW E30 M3 1988 as a bonus.

Exclusive banner and pose artwork for the game.

$150,000 Bank from the base game for use in multiplayer only.

Mercedes-AMG G 63 2017 as yet another in-game bonus vehicle.

What is EA Play in Need for Speed Unbound?

EA Play is Electronic Arts’s own subscription service. Players who avail this service can gain access to additional multiplayer benefits and a 10% member discount on all digital content in the store. Additionally, a trial of up to 10 hours for newly released titles is included. The save data from this trial will be carried forward into the games, once purchased.

Gamers with an active EA Play subscription can thus play up to 10 hours of Need for Speed Unbound for free, and unlock the iconic BMW M3 car in the game. Unlimited access to the Play List is also included with the Early Access perk.

