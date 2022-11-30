FIFA 23 Title Update 5 patch notes: EA Sports to bring a host of gameplay changes featuring crosses and goalkeeper buffs

A specific date for FIFA 23's Title Update 5 has not been announced yet, but the patch soon be made available across all major platforms as EA Sports continues with its efforts to make the gameplay much more balanced. In the first two months since the game's launch, EA Sports has made several adjustments, including the nerfs to trivela shots.

Despite the existing changes, things could be more balanced, with players complaining about driven crosses at the moment. Goalkeepers have been another concern as they tend to get beaten bizarrely.

These two areas are the key ones that will be a part of Title Update 5's changes. All the planned tweaks will be made available after a routine update on all the platforms. As usual, the servers will be taken down prior to the implementation of these updates and all online game modes will be unavailable.

FIFA 23 community will hope that Title Update 5 removes some of the occurring issues and improves balance

The Title Update 5 will be implemented across all the platforms, barring the Nintendo Switch. It will be a mandatory update in FIFA 23 and should be downloaded automatically.

If that's not the case, players can manually trigger it by checking for updates or just starting the game. Once the updates are done, all the changes made by the latest patch should reflect in the title.

Full FIFA 23 Title Update 5 patch notes

It appears that the effectiveness of driven crosses in FIFA 23 has been a key area, and EA Sports has nerfed them. Players will be hoping that the latest alterations in Title Update 5 won't completely nullify the effectiveness of the crosses.

Decreased the accuracy of Driven Lobbed Through Passes aimed away from where the passer is facing.

Lowered the ball trajectory height of Driven Lobbed Through Passes.

In some cases, the ball carrier could unintentionally run over the ball when attempting to dribble with it.

In certain situations, the goalkeeper did not react to Ground Passes across the goal.

Sometimes a touch during a dribble could knock the ball further from the ball carrier than intended.

In some cases, appropriately powered Through Passes could incorrectly cause the ball to be hit out of play.

AI teammates could lunge for a ball that was far away from them even when the Pass Block Assistance setting was off.

In some situations, a defender could incorrectly attempt to shield the ball without being requested to do so.

When requesting an Outside Of The Foot Shot in some specific situations, a Flair Shot could have occurred instead.

When requesting a Flair Pass while locked to one player, the CPU AI would not attempt to perform a Flair Pass.

In rare throw in situations where an additional ball was present on the pitch and needed to be cleared, the player kicking the ball could have done it with unnecessary power.

The assistant referee starting position was not always correct at the start of a Playable Highlight.

In some cases, the goalkeeper could have incorrectly been allowed to pick up the ball with their hands after a player-controlled teammate cleared the ball towards them.

Improved referee logic when determining foul calls in situations where a player makes contact with the goalkeeper.

During Set Piece Skill Games, the camera would not always correctly orient itself behind the kick taker.

The Title Update 5 will also bring a few changes to the World Cup mode in FIFA 23. Players can take up the nation of their choice and write their own history. While they can enjoy the full campaign, they can also take on each other in custom matches and friendlies.

In Online Tournaments, the Knockout Stage UI could have incorrectly highlighted both participating teams’ paths with the same color.

In the Online Tournament final, some post-match scenes did not play.

Addressed a stability issue that could occur when restarting Featured Quickplay matches.

Additionally, minor changes will also be made to some of the other game modes.

In Player Career, the goalkeeper Attribute did not always display correctly on the Player Growth screen.

Addressed a stability issue that could occur in VOLTA ARCADE.

Some of FIFA 23's issues with text and sound will be resolved with the upcoming patch as well:

Updated some badges, pre and post-match scenes, crowds, stadiums, kits, balls, headwear, facial hair, commentary lines, UI elements, menu text, and ad boards.

An incorrect background could have displayed when switching between the main menu and Training Center.

Updated instances of incorrect text.

Some videos did not play correctly in the main menu.

In some cases, when selecting a language, the on-screen flag could display incorrectly.

[PC Only] EA Social text input did not always function correctly when using the numpad.

Addressed instances of various stability issues.

It now remains to be seen what kind of shift in FIFA 23's balance will be made with the upcoming Title Update.

